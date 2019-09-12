One of the perks of working for Santa Fe County government is a tuition assistance program that allows employees to take college courses and then get reimbursed up to $2,500 each fiscal year.
Employees have to get a C or better in a college course to qualify, and according to the county’s policy, classes must be “directly applicable to the employee’s work at the county.”
But documents obtained under a public records request show the county isn’t always following its policy to the letter.
Four of the nine employees who have been reimbursed for tuition in the past two years took courses that, at least on the surface, don’t appear to be directly related to their jobs.
Patrick “PJ” Griego, for example, works as an operations manager in the County Assessor’s Office. He took courses on World War I and “modern revolutions.” The tuition reimbursement cost taxpayers more than $1,800.
“Upon completion of the program, I will be able to apply the knowledge as an educated leader in the county,” Griego wrote in his application form in response to a question about how the courses would benefit Santa Fe County.
Another employee, maintenance technician Cedric Griego, took an “introduction to world humanities” course and was reimbursed $210. He also sought reimbursement for a screenwriting class but was approved only for the world humanities course, as well as a public speaking class.
John Tennyson is a budget analyst who was reimbursed $946 for a course on “healthcare systems and orgs.”
Domitila Rendon-Varela, a public safety operations manager, took a couple of geology classes, as well as algebra, and was reimbursed $684.
County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart initially described the tuition assistance policy as open to interpretation.
“Santa Fe County values its employees and recognizes that education generally enhances employees’ performance and professional abilities, which positions them for future potential job growth,” she wrote in an email late Tuesday afternoon. “The handbook’s requirement that a course be directly applicable to the employee’s work at the county is read against that fundamental commitment to employee development. In addition, the practice has been to sometimes consider the degree being sought, such that a course will be approved for reimbursement if the degree is related to the work.”
Asked whether the policy was more of a guide, Hart wrote in response: “We have explained how the policy has been interpreted.”
She denied a request for an in-person or telephone interview with her or another county employee who is familiar with the policy to further explain it. She instead asked that all questions about it be sent by email.
In a follow-up email, Hart explained why Cedric Griego, Patrick Griego and Rendon-Varela received tuition assistance, but she didn’t offer an explanation for Tennyson.
Hart said Cedric Griego, the maintenance technician, works in the Open Space and Trails Division of the Public Works Department.
“In that capacity, he works on culturally sensitive properties, such as the Thornton Ranch, which are significant to pueblos,” she wrote. “Given that, the county felt that an introduction to humanities course would help Mr. Griego better understand the cultural sensitivities and issues surrounding such properties.”
Hart said Rendon-Varela, who took geology courses, is pursuing an accounting and business administration degree, which is “directly related” to her work as operations manager.
“As previously indicated, the practice is to consider the degree program as well as the specific course, which means that we sometimes might pay for a required course for a relevant degree even though, standing alone, the course might not have the most obvious nexus to the employee’s county work,” she wrote.
“The same can be applied to Mr. Patrick Griego, whose classes were prerequisites, helping him pursue a master’s degree in political science, a degree which can be applicable when working in a governmental agency such as the county,” she added.
Hart did not respond to several other questions, including whether the county was violating its policy.
“The county stands by its earlier statement expressing the importance of education, it benefits the county and the community,” she wrote.
The New Mexican requested all tuition reimbursements and related documents for the current and past fiscal year, as well as the county’s policy.
The records, some of which didn’t include an explanation of how an employee’s college courses would benefit the county, show taxpayers have spent more than $16,600 on tuition reimbursements in the previous two fiscal years.
The county’s records custodian said Thursday her office was working on gathering the employee explanations that were not included in the county’s initial response to the public records request.
