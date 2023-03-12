Quality teachers not only raise student performance through skilled instruction and engagement practices, but the best teachers are also capable of transforming lives. Developing such excellent teachers requires exemplary foundational training that is hands-on, practical and that addresses the many challenges teachers will face daily in their classrooms.

This is why we must enact House Bill 460 to ensure that new teachers are equipped with the best research-based practices throughout their preparation. The bill also would ensure that our colleges of education continue to grow and change with the needs of New Mexico students. Research consistently shows that the number one in-school factor that determines student success is the quality of the teacher, so we must get this right.

Yet, colleges of education nationwide have experienced declining enrollment, with the number of graduates from traditional programs falling by nearly a third in the past decade. The trend in New Mexico’s eight traditional programs has been even more precipitous, plummeting by 75% during the same time period.

Mandi Torrez is the education reform director for Think New Mexico and is the 2020 New Mexico Teacher of the Year.