052223_LS_PreK_1.jpg

From left, 5-year-olds Tony Douglas, Santiago Leos, Adilenne Mendez and Scarlett Ortega eat their popsicles Monday at an end-of-the-year party at the Nye Early Childhood Center.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

A national nonprofit research organization’s new report highlighted a rare bright spot in New Mexico’s education system: significant improvements in the quality and accessibility of tuition-free preschool programs.

The National Institute for Early Education Research’s State of Preschool 2022 Yearbook, released Thursday, said the state is “on its way to becoming a leader in providing free high quality early education.”

The report shows the state met nine of 10 preschool quality benchmarks — which include standards such as class size restrictions and teacher education and professional development requirements — and ranked 13th in accessibility for 4-year-olds and 10th for 3-year-olds nationwide.

052223_LS_PreK_3.jpg

Susan Lucero, a substitute teacher, passes out popsicles Monday to the kids at the Nye Early Childhood Center.
052223_LS_PreK_4.jpg

Five-year-olds Hailey Reed, left, and Scarlett Ortega clean up their desk area Monday before going outside for popsicles at the Nye Early Childhood Center.
052223_LS_PreK_2.jpg

Jeremias Tactic, 5, plays with a bubble machine during a last-day-of-school party Monday at the Nye Early Childhood Center. Elizabeth Groginsky, the state’s Cabinet secretary of early childhood education and care, said improvements to the state’s tuition-free early childhood programs are helping put “New Mexico on the road to creating a strong prenatal to [5-year-old] early care and education system.”

Recommended for you