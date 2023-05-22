A national nonprofit research organization’s new report highlighted a rare bright spot in New Mexico’s education system: significant improvements in the quality and accessibility of tuition-free preschool programs.

The National Institute for Early Education Research’s State of Preschool 2022 Yearbook, released Thursday, said the state is “on its way to becoming a leader in providing free high quality early education.”

The report shows the state met nine of 10 preschool quality benchmarks — which include standards such as class size restrictions and teacher education and professional development requirements — and ranked 13th in accessibility for 4-year-olds and 10th for 3-year-olds nationwide.

