Jeremias Tactic, 5, plays with a bubble machine during a last-day-of-school party Monday at the Nye Early Childhood Center. Elizabeth Groginsky, the state’s Cabinet secretary of early childhood education and care, said improvements to the state’s tuition-free early childhood programs are helping put “New Mexico on the road to creating a strong prenatal to [5-year-old] early care and education system.”
A national nonprofit research organization’s new report highlighted a rare bright spot in New Mexico’s education system: significant improvements in the quality and accessibility of tuition-free preschool programs.
The National Institute for Early Education Research’s State of Preschool 2022 Yearbook, released Thursday, said the state is “on its way to becoming a leader in providing free high quality early education.”
The report shows the state met nine of 10 preschool quality benchmarks — which include standards such as class size restrictions and teacher education and professional development requirements — and ranked 13th in accessibility for 4-year-olds and 10th for 3-year-olds nationwide.
Though New Mexico maintains its rank of 50th overall in education in most national studies — and work remains to increase the pay and education of preschool teachers in the state — NIEER’s findings indicate positive movement forward for preschoolers, said Allison Friedman-Krauss, the report’s lead author.
“We applaud New Mexico for expanding enrollment and investing in quality. New Mexico can serve as a model for others,” said W. Steven Barnett, NIEER’s senior co-director, in a news release.
Overall, the report demonstrates a “sobering” reality nationwide, said Elizabeth Groginsky, the state’s Cabinet secretary of early childhood education and care: Only about a third of 4-year-olds and 6% of 3-year-olds are enrolled in state-funded preschool programs nationwide. In New Mexico, those numbers are better and show significant gains in the last decade, with 42% of 4-year-olds and 11% of 3-year-olds enrolled.
Ten years ago, NIEER reported just 16% of New Mexico 4-year-olds and 0% of the state’s 3-year-olds were enrolled in state-funded preschool. Five years later, the numbers had increased to 31% and 3%, respectively.
New Mexico has moved from its spot in the middle of state rankings toward the top quarter when it comes to accessibility.
“New Mexico has made substantial progress expanding access to high-quality state-funded preschool,” Friedman-Krauss said in a news release.
NIEER’s report also shows preschool populations nationwide are recovering from a significant dip at the height of the coronavirus pandemic but are not yet back to normal.
That’s not the case in New Mexico. While the institute’s 2021 Yearbook shows a decline in state-funded preschool enrollment for both 3- and 4-year-olds, the latest version indicates New Mexico’s preschool populations have bounced back in the aftermath of the first year of COVID-19 to levels higher than those seen in 2020.
Finally, the report shows New Mexico is one of 17 states offering incentives to recruit and retain early childhood teachers. It notes state-mandated pay parity between prekindergarten teachers at community-based programs and those administered by public school districts helped retain staff.
For Groginsky, the state’s strong showing in access and enrollment in the NIEER report this year is just the beginning. She expects New Mexico will climb even higher as the Early Childhood Education and Care Department receives an additional $100 million in fiscal year 2024, a funding infusion beyond the scope of the 2022 Yearbook.
That money — which includes new withdrawals from the state’s multibillion-dollar Land Grant Permanent Fund — will help increase the number of days and hours of care offered by many pre-K providers and boost the state’s per-student rate to better serve families, account for recent inflation and increase provider pay, Groginsky said.
The change, she anticipated, will result in thousands more 3- and 4-year-olds engaged in early childhood education. Eventually, she said, the state should have a pre-K spot available for about 75% of 4-year-olds and 50% of 3-year-olds.
If all of those spots were filled, New Mexico would be well within the top five states in the NIEER rankings.
Groginsky said the additional state funding ensures New Mexico has the “right formula” to continue to build on the improvements indicated in the institute’s report.
“This, along with the expansion of child care, is really putting New Mexico on the road to creating a strong prenatal to [5-year-old] early care and education system that really does focus on both the parents [and] the families as well as the educators,” she said.