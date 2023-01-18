New Mexico families with children — particularly those of color — experienced worsening hardships in 2022 from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report says.

The annual Kids Count Data Book, released Wednesday by Albuquerque-based research and advocacy group New Mexico Voices for Children, shows the state has improved in some measures of child well-being — such as increased academic proficiency rates, more young children enrolled in preschools and more parents with high school diplomas — but continues to feel the pandemic’s sting.

The report is part of a nationwide effort funded by the Annie E. Casey Foundation and is designed to offer a snapshot of child well-being in the state at the start of the legislative session. The foundation in August ranked New Mexico 50th among states when it comes to kids’ welfare.

