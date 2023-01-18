New Mexico families with children — particularly those of color — experienced worsening hardships in 2022 from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report says.
The annual Kids Count Data Book, released Wednesday by Albuquerque-based research and advocacy group New Mexico Voices for Children, shows the state has improved in some measures of child well-being — such as increased academic proficiency rates, more young children enrolled in preschools and more parents with high school diplomas — but continues to feel the pandemic’s sting.
The report is part of a nationwide effort funded by the Annie E. Casey Foundation and is designed to offer a snapshot of child well-being in the state at the start of the legislative session. The foundation in August ranked New Mexico 50th among states when it comes to kids’ welfare.
“Although the daily impacts of the pandemic are fading for many of us, clearly families are still facing significant economic challenges,” said Emily Wildau, a research and policy analyst at New Mexico Voices for Children who coordinates Kids Count.
For instance, the data shows 51% of New Mexico families struggled in 2022 to pay for usual household items — such as rent and mortgage costs, food, vehicle maintenance and student loans — up from 38% the previous year and higher than the national average of 47%.
Similarly, children were not eating enough in 35% of New Mexico households because food was unaffordable, up from 29% a year earlier, the report found.
The percentage of New Mexicans receiving federal food aid — formerly known as food stamps — also increased. Data collected in 2021 shows 21% of households received benefits, up from 16% in 2019 and well over the national average of 12% of American households.
“This year, the story is a mixed one,” said Amber Wallin, executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children. “On one hand, [it] tells a story of challenge, especially for communities of color and low-income families in our state. But on the other hand, it’s also a story of promise and potential because we also know that public policies can and have made a positive impact on child and family well-being.”
New Mexico Voices for Children advocates said they are confident the state’s continued investments in families, including proposed initiatives announced Tuesday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, will improve outcomes for the state’s kids.
The effects of some recent legislative changes, such as the child tax credit and the expansion of early childhood programs, are already showing up in the data or will soon, Wallin said.
Wildau cautioned, however, New Mexicans shouldn’t expect to see drastic changes in child well-being and education outcomes after just a year or two of continued investments.
“The places where you’re already starting to see those impacts are the places where we’ve had more focused attention for a longer stretch of time,” Wildau said. “A lot of the more recent things we don’t see yet, we don’t expect to see for a few more years.”
Many of the organization’s goals align with policy priorities Lujan Grisham outlined in her State of the State address Tuesday, including a tax plan designed for working families; investments of more than $500 million in early education and care; raises and paid-for health insurance premiums for school workers; and universal, free school meals for students.
“In all these ways, we are making our education system smarter, more effective, more comprehensive and more fair — to support every student, every day, in every classroom across the state,” Lujan Grisham said in her speech.
Three other big takeaways from the 2022 Kids Count Data Book:
u Children of color — who make up more than three-quarters of New Mexico’s kids — are disproportionately affected in nearly every indicator of well-being.
u More New Mexico kids and adults are getting educated.
u New Mexico’s reading and math proficiency rates are increasing more quickly than the national average.
Data shows Hispanic and multiracial families struggled at higher rates to pay for household expenses than their white counterparts, and far more nonwhite households received federal food benefits.
Although child poverty in New Mexico has steadily decreased for the past decade, poverty rates for nonwhite children were much higher than for whites. For example, 40% of Native American children live in poverty in New Mexico, compared to 13% of white children, the report found.
“It’s critical that our policymakers understand that rates of child poverty, poor education outcomes, lack of health insurance and many other issues impact families of color at a higher rate because of inequities within the system and historical and current structural racism,” Wildau said.
On a positive note, more young New Mexicans are enrolled in prekindergarten programs than at any time in the past decade, the 2022 data shows.
Wallin attributed this change to recent investments in New Mexico’s early education system: It’s “one of our strong suits.”
Meanwhile, fewer households in New Mexico are led by an adult without a high school diploma. The 2022 report indicates only 14% of heads of households in the state lack a high school diploma, approaching the national average of 12%.
New Mexico students’ reading and math proficiency levels remain low. Still, Wildau was optimistic.
The state’s improvements in academic proficiency are slightly better than the nation’s as a whole, she noted. New Mexico now has 5% fewer fourth graders scoring below proficiency in reading, compared with a 3% decrease nationwide, and 1% fewer eighth graders below proficiency in math, compared to no change nationwide in the last decade.
“That isn’t to say that our work is done for any of these indicators, particularly reading and math proficiency, where we still rank last in the nation,” Wildau said. “It’s just to show that, even when our rankings are not as high as we’d like, we have seen improvements.”
More information u Visit bit.ly/ 3WnyHjx to read the annual Kids Count Data Book by New Mexico Voices for Children.