A new report compiled by a coalition of tribal education leaders, experts and advocates is calling for a “dramatic change” in New Mexico's public education system to close an equity gap for Native American students.
The Tribal Education Alliance argues in the report, released last week, that the cumulative effect of New Mexico’s education policies, from early childhood through college, produces disparate outcomes for students, which are threatening the future of both Native students and tribal communities.
The report, "Pathways to Education Sovereignty: Taking a Stand for Native Children," champions the landmark lawsuit Yazzie/Martinez v. State of New Mexico as a step toward correcting inequities. But, the report says, the issues cited in the suit must be addressed through legislation that transforms the education system.
It notes a lack of tribal control of schools and a dearth of Indigenous teachers.
“There has been a lot of lack of political will,” said Regis Pecos, co-director of the Santa Fe Indian School’s Leadership Institute, which contributed to the report. “We have hope that we are now at a point to really be confronted, collectively speaking, with whether we are willing to do the right thing.”
The report comes on the heels of a motion filed by plaintiffs in the Yazzie/Martinez suit that asks the state's First Judicial District Court to order public school districts and charter schools to provide at-risk students with computers and adequate internet access. The motion claims the state has failed to ensure children — especially those in districts serving predominantly Native American students — have the tools necessary for remote learning during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said his department had not yet reviewed the report.
“We are working with tribal partners to better direct resources and supports to meet the needs of Native American students," Stewart said.
The report outlines solutions to the equity gap: increased tribal control over education in districts serving Native children; community-based education created by and centered on tribal communities; and development of a balanced yet culturally and linguistically relevant education.
Gabe Aguilar, president of the Mescalero Apache Nation, said in the report, “The strength of our people and our sovereign nation is dependent upon the education of our children in carrying forward the knowledge of our ancestors’ gift to us and at the same time acquiring the skills necessary to protect our lands, our way of life, our people, all that defines who we are.
“Education sovereignty is the right to fulfill that vision without compromise," he added.
Pecos said another important issue many schools face is the lack of Native American instructors in the classroom.
Only 2.5 percent of teachers in the state are Native, according to the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit.
The report recommends developing programs to help build a Native teacher pipeline, including tuition waivers for college students and a guarantee of equal pay for Native language teachers.
“The reality is that, for people like myself, I never saw a Native teacher in all of my educational experiences in public schools,” Pecos said.
“That reality exists today that a majority of our children will not see a Native teacher in their classroom.”
