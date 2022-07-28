In normal times, New Mexico educators, parents and students would learn in July how kids in public schools had fared on spring proficiency tests.

These are not normal times, state education leaders reminded lawmakers on the Legislative Education Study Committee.

Not only has the coronavirus pandemic hindered teachers’ ability to test students regularly, but the variety of tests administered in classrooms — 17 different types with results that can’t easily be compared, according to one official — also makes it tough to track student performance, education leaders said at the committee’s Thursday hearing in Alamogordo.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community