In normal times, New Mexico educators, parents and students would learn in July how kids in public schools had fared on spring proficiency tests.
These are not normal times, state education leaders reminded lawmakers on the Legislative Education Study Committee.
Not only has the coronavirus pandemic hindered teachers’ ability to test students regularly, but the variety of tests administered in classrooms — 17 different types with results that can’t easily be compared, according to one official — also makes it tough to track student performance, education leaders said at the committee’s Thursday hearing in Alamogordo.
The New Mexico Public Education Department, which has requested more time to compile spring test results, is expected to release the data in September, a month after the new school year begins. The delay comes as the state has wrangled with a lack of information on student progress following two years of limited assessment data as the pandemic disrupted learning.
It also comes as Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus has reduced his role and the department has lost other leading officials.
Gwen Perea Warniment, a former deputy secretary of the agency, recently left to become director of the Legislative Education Study Committee. John Sena, the department’s former policy director, joined her as the committee’s deputy director. Deputy Secretary Katarina Sandoval also left the department. She now serves as chief operations officer for the city of Albuquerque.
It is unlikely the upcoming test results will be heartening to state officials, educators and education proponents.
Before the pandemic, about 1 in 3 New Mexico students achieved scores showing proficiency in reading and science, and 1 in 5 in math, Warniment said.
Using data from the only statewide assessment given to students both before the pandemic’s start and in the most recent school year — the Istation literacy exam — LESC analysts compared student growth and proficiency in reading skills in those years.
In fall 2019, 27 percent of students scored in the range of proficiency, the data shows, while the rate grew to 39 percent by spring 2020. In fall 2021, just 19 percent of students were proficient, a number that rose to 27 percent by the end of the school year.
“Assessing student progress is among one of the most pressing difficulties presented by the pandemic,” Warniment said.
A report released Thursday by the Legislative Education Study Committee said “the slope” of student growth during the pandemic “mirrored the pre-pandemic trend.” However, it added, “one year of growth for these students is not enough — students need more than a year’s worth of growth to catch up to their peers from previous years.”
Students from low-income families and English-language learners lagged behind even before the pandemic. The LESC report notes the achievement gap between economically disadvantaged students and peers in households with higher income levels grew to 25 percentage points from 22 points between 2017 and 2019.
Preliminary data suggests the gap widened further through the pandemic, the report said.
“The pandemic did not hit all our students equally,” said Sen. Bill Soules, D-Las Cruces, a member of the Legislative Education Study Committee. He asked Warniment if “students who were really disadvantaged were really hit harder?”
“Yes,” she replied.
While the state awaits the spring test results, Warniment cautioned lawmakers not to assume they could line up data from different tests to create a clear picture of student proficiency because many of the tests use different evaluation measures.
Warniment pointed to test scores showing students in grades 3-8 making a roughly 4 percentage-point increase in proficiency, to 33.3 percent. Those same students, using a different test, hit proficiency rates topping 50 percent.
“Our question is, did they really make that much progress or is there a misalignment in the exams?” Warniment asked.
Another factor impeding long-term assessment analysis is a change in testing formats under new political leadership at the federal and state level — which can happen after every four-year election cycle.
“We always shift; I know it’s political,” said Sen. Gay Kernan, R-Hobbs. “That’s one of the problems with New Mexico — every four years, every eight years, we’re going to do something new, so we don’t have consistency. We need to have long-term comparisons of how we are doing.”
She added: “We can’t say we can’t compare anymore; we’ve got to do that.”