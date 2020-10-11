The New Mexican
Reading Quest, a Santa Fe-based organization focused on boosting literacy skills, has several upcoming online programs to help teachers, tutors and other nonprofit providers build skills to help students improve their proficiency in reading and writing, particularly as most children continue learning remotely amid the pandemic.
An “Online Team-Building Games & Energizers” session for elementary school teachers will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday on Zoom. The interactive workshop is limited to the first 20 teachers who register. Each teacher from Santa Fe Public Schools who attends will receive a $30 stipend.
A “Tech 101” class for tutors will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 26. This is a free workshop for beginning online tutors using Google Meet and Zoom applications. Participants will receive technical, step-by-step support for tutoring students online, including information on how to access ebooks, reading programs, games and more.
To register for either workshop, email readingquestcenter@gmail.com.
Reading Quest and the Rio Grande Mindfulness Institute have teamed up for a series of four free workshops.
“Team-Building Games & Mindfulness Activities” for elementary school teachers and nonprofit providers will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 7.
“Online Team-Building Games & Energizers” for secondary school educators will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 7.
A session on online literacy games will be held for elementary teachers Nov. 14, and on Nov. 21, a session will focus on online mindfulness practices and classroom applications.
To register for either of the mindfulness workshops, email yvonne@mountaincloud.org.
Reading Quest also is holding a Song, Rap and Poem Contest for all Santa Fe students in grades 1-12. The contest deadline is Oct. 20. Students are encouraged to write a song, rap or poem about a book they loved. The grand prize is $500. Entries can be in any language, including American Sign Language. To learn more, visit bit.ly/2GmWtex.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.