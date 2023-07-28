Zoë Chavarria, 12, of Santa Clara Pueblo, has a veil adjusted Tuesday before taking on the role of Euridice for a walk through of Orfeo as part of the Santa Fe Opera’s 3, 2, 1, Opera with Oliver Prezant, where children act out elements of the opera before taking their seats to see a dress rehearsal. The rehearsal was part of the Santa Fe Opera’s Pueblo Opera Program, a program that brings Native youth to the opera.
Toni Herrera, a member of the advisory Pueblo Opera Cultural Council, and her children Zoë Herrera and Kai Herrera wait outside the Santa Fe Opera gates Tuesday before entering to see a dress rehearsal of Orfeo. For Herrera, attending the opera each summer has become a family tradition spanning two generations.
Autumn Valencia, 6, sits next to Aria Medina, 8, both of Santa Clara Pueblo, as they watch student performers participate in an exercise Tuesday as part of 3, 2, 1, Opera with Oliver Prezant, where children act out elements of the opera before taking their seats to see a dress rehearsal.
Zoë Chavarria, 12, of Santa Clara Pueblo, has a veil adjusted Tuesday before taking on the role of Euridice for a walk through of Orfeo as part of the Santa Fe Opera’s 3, 2, 1, Opera with Oliver Prezant, where children act out elements of the opera before taking their seats to see a dress rehearsal. The rehearsal was part of the Santa Fe Opera’s Pueblo Opera Program, a program that brings Native youth to the opera.
Toni Herrera, a member of the advisory Pueblo Opera Cultural Council, and her children Zoë Herrera and Kai Herrera wait outside the Santa Fe Opera gates Tuesday before entering to see a dress rehearsal of Orfeo. For Herrera, attending the opera each summer has become a family tradition spanning two generations.
Autumn Valencia, 6, sits next to Aria Medina, 8, both of Santa Clara Pueblo, as they watch student performers participate in an exercise Tuesday as part of 3, 2, 1, Opera with Oliver Prezant, where children act out elements of the opera before taking their seats to see a dress rehearsal.
Toni Herrera remembers her first trip to the Santa Fe Opera.
She was 7 or 8 years old. It was dusk, with a summer breeze blowing through the opera’s outdoor theater. In the nearby orchestra pit, musicians tuned their instruments. Showtime chimes and whispering ushers informed operagoers it was time to take their seats.
As a child whose world was largely confined to Santa Clara Pueblo, Herrera had no idea what to expect when performers took the stage. So she waited — not afraid, just uncertain — of what she was about to witness.
“That’s what hooked me, and I just always want ... any other kids to feel that excitement,” Herrera recalled.
Herrera, now an adult and a member of the advisory Pueblo Opera Cultural Council, found herself back at the Santa Fe Opera on Tuesday evening with her 13-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son. She was still excited, ready to hear what her children — and the dozens of other Pueblo youth — thought of the company’s production of Claudio Monteverdi’s Orfeo.
For Herrera, attending the opera each summer has become a family tradition spanning two generations. The tradition is made possible by the Santa Fe Opera’s Pueblo Opera Program, which has brought more than 100,000 Indigenous youth, primarily ages 6 to 18, to experience the excitement of live performances.
It does two things at the same time, Herrera said: It exposes children to the world outside their pueblo communities while highlighting the components the performances share with traditional Indigenous song, dance, storytelling and celebration.
This summer marks the program’s 50th anniversary, to be observed with the release of a documentary, directed by Beverly Singer of Santa Clara Pueblo and produced by the Pueblo Opera Cultural Council in collaboration with the Santa Fe Opera,
“What I want this film to do is to really give people the sense that Pueblo people are not resigned to just stay in the pueblo, that we have interests outside of here to participate in all levels of education and activity and performance,” Singer said in an interview.
When Kailayne Jensen, 15, arrived at the Santa Fe Opera on Tuesday night, she noticed the connection between her own style of performing arts and the performance she was about to witness.
Kailayne is a Diné powwow dancer and hoop dancer.
Hoop dancers shape their hoops into plants, animals or the world to convey meaning, just as opera singers’ movements convey unspoken messages. Indigenous regalia, like operatic costumes, make up part of the story, too.
All of it added up to one thing, Kailayne said: “Expressing yourself” through performance.
Understanding that connection is what the Pueblo Opera Program is all about, said Renee Roybal of San Ildefonso Pueblo, a member of the Pueblo Opera Cultural Council.
When preparing for a major performance, pueblo communities organize rehearsals, determine a set list, make or purchase costumes, learn new songs and prepare traditional foods. A similar “protocol” is required in an opera.
The connection between opera and Indigenous song and dance is a mutual reverence for storytelling, Roybal said, especially when the story — like Monteverdi’s Orfeo — has survived for hundreds of years.
“It’s tradition carried on through song, dance and food. And I think that’s exactly what the opera does but in a different view,” she said.
And that different view can be helpful as kids learn more about the world, Herrera said. Growing up in Santa Clara Pueblo, Herrera’s own visits to the opera as a child expanded her understanding of other cultures, other languages, other parts of the world.
“It definitely opened up my eyes. There’s a lot more out there in the world than just my little community,” she recalled.
Now, Herrera’s daughter, Zoë, hopes to learn Russian, after listening to Russian operas.
Herrera described the experience of growing up in a pueblo as existing in two worlds: “There’s our traditional world, and then there’s the actual outside world. Of course, as we start getting older, we’re going to have to start working outside the pueblo or our little communities.”
Attending the opera — with all of its storytelling similarities to Indigenous song and dance — helped ease her into the unknown second world, Herrera said.
The new documentary tells the story of the Pueblo Opera Program while examining what’s next for Indigenous people at the Santa Fe Opera.
Singer has spent the last 18 months working on the film. Trained as an anthropologist, filmmaker and museum official, she dug through archival materials and conducted interviews examining the interactions of Native people with various parts of the Santa Fe Opera.
“It’s been quite a project — on many levels — but a beautiful one,” Singer said.