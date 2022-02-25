Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus is traveling in New Mexico this week looking for “frank discussion” with school district and charter leaders, and the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government says it is concerned the public isn’t being invited to listen in.
As of Friday, Steinhaus had stopped in Bloomfield, Taos, Roswell and Logan to attend meetings exclusively with school leaders dubbed “listening sessions.” This coming week, he’ll head to Truth or Consequences, Los Lunas and Rio Rancho. The meetings are not open to the news media or residents.
“My message will be the same at each stop: We have to move the needle on public education in New Mexico, and we know the best way to do that is to capitalize on every opportunity for face-to-face learning,” Steinhaus said in a recent news release about the tour. “I’ll be asking school leaders to determine how best to do that for their communities.”
Steinhaus also said he would be discussing recent education-related legislation and hosting 90-minute question-and-answer sessions at each site.
A statement issued by the government transparency organization acknowledges the department is not legally required to make these meetings public — but the secrecy is still bad public policy, executive director Shannon Kunkel wrote Thursday.
In response to questions about the closed nature of the meetings, Public Education Department spokeswoman Judy Robinson said in a statement Steinhaus is offering media availability “before or after each session.”
“These listening sessions are simply a continuation of his ongoing efforts to strengthen communication between the Public Education Department and local school districts and charter schools,” reads the statement.
Kunkel said if the department were willing to livestream the meetings or open them to the public, reporters and residents could hear more from school administrators on key topics, such as the new social studies standards, COVID-19 in schools and recent state investments in education.
“To send out a press release announcing a listening session, and then say, ‘Hey, we don’t want the public to hear what’s said at the listening session,’ just feels really problematic from a standpoint of transparency,” Kunkel said in an interview Thursday.
Kunkel said the foundation was alerted to the closed nature of the meetings by Farmington Daily Times editor John Moses, who sits on the foundation’s board of directors and inquired about listening in to one of the sessions.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.