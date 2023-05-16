New Public Education Secretary Arsenio Romero made a bold prediction before the Legislative Education Study Committee on Tuesday: Significant improvements in student outcomes are imminent across the state.
“What I do want you to hold me to, personally, is that you’re going to see outcomes — not just little outcomes, not moving the needle,” Romero said to legislators. “We’re going to have dramatic outcomes for the state in a very short amount of time.”
Now in his 10th week on the job, Romero told lawmakers he’s starting to check items off the list of priorities he enumerated earlier in his tenure, namely tightening up the department’s data and implementing the latest legislative changes and budget allocations.
Romero has been adamant about the need for reliable education data since taking office; good statistics make good policy, he said.
Step No. 1 of achieving his goals is a departmentwide data shake-up, the secretary said. The Public Education Department is replacing its old system for tracking enrollment figures and assisting in the rollout of a new system to aggregate numbers from several state agencies, with the first batch of figures set to be released in June.
Romero said the Public Education Department will also publicly release numbers in the next few weeks identifying schools in need of intervention and the types of help they need.
The report will combine information from graduation, attendance and student proficiency rates to better understand New Mexico schools and the challenges they face. From there, Romero said the department will support schools as they improve essential issues, from poor math performance to chronic absenteeism.
“This is actually what I love to do. This is, I think, maybe the reason I am here right now is to be able to come in and individually work with classrooms, schools and school districts about how to improve,” Romero said.
The department also is working on implementing some of the legislation passed during this year’s legislative session, most notably House Bill 130, which extends learning hours for students across the state.
Romero said PED has seen some innovative calendars, constructed by individual districts, to meet the state’s new requirement of 1,140 instructional hours. The department will start to gather data on the effects of extended learning time with the implementation of the bill during the 2023-24 school year.
Though the additional hours have drawn criticism from many teachers, Romero has no doubt of extended learning time’s effectiveness.
“I absolutely know this is going to be a positive outcome for students,” he said.
For the most part, the department’s plans are consistent with the Legislative Education Study Committee’s goals; both are focused on assessments and data collection, student well-being, chronic absenteeism and the rollout of universal free breakfast and lunch at school.
Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, said Romero’s comments made her feel optimistic.
“What you presented today gives me a lot of hope. What we’re doing as a committee … is really aligned with what you presented,” Stewart said.
Though she wished Romero good luck in his new position, Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero, D-Albuquerque, encouraged more systemic change, which she said is necessary to truly improve New Mexico’s educational outlook.
“We cannot continue to replicate failing systems,” Roybal Caballero said.
“It’s really important for me to emphasize that, at some point after 55 years of struggling — it’s a constant movimiento — we begin to see some kind of structural changes so our children don’t continue to fail,” she added.
Romero said both the department’s current systems — both the ones he’s put into place and those that went into effect prior to his arrival — are poised to improve student outcomes quickly. The goal, he said, is to assist teachers, principals, superintendents and school boards as they implement innovative and data-backed policies across the state.
“All of our systems are perfectly set up right now for the results that we’re getting. … What I have found to be able to get to that goal of having dramatic change happen fast is to be able to have those systems of support in every single environment,” Romero said.