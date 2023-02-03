Jacquelyn Archuleta-Staehlin’s recent appointment to a deputy secretary position in the New Mexico Public Education Department — where she was tasked, in part, with ensuring the state provides sufficient education services to special-education students — raised concerns among advocates and parents of children with disabilities.
They argued the attorney was a poor choice for the position after spending more than two decades primarily representing public school districts in legal cases brought by families seeking services for disabled children. Court records show Archuleta-Staehlin has represented districts from Taos to Gadsden, including those in Las Vegas and Española, since the 1990s.
Archuleta-Staehlin resigned from her post with the state agency Thursday, after just one week on the job.
While she insisted she always kept students’ best interests in mind throughout her decades as an attorney specializing in disability-related law, she agreed she wasn’t the right fit for the position.
“After review and an opportunity to work with the department — [which] has really plenty of wonderful people — I realized that my professional goals and my personal commitments were just not a good match for the position,” Archuleta-Staehlin said in an interview Friday.
According to a news release from the Public Education Department, Archuleta-Staehlin was hired to oversee the agency’s action plan in response to a state judge’s ruling in 2018 in a landmark education lawsuit known as Yazzie/Martinez v. State of New Mexico. The judge found the state had failed to provide a sufficient education to several groups of students, including those with disabilities.
Many people in the disability community expressed disappointment about her appointment to the deputy secretary job.
“It’s really a slap in the face to families with kids with disabilities because, again, she has been the face of the districts fighting them for 25 years,” said Gail Stewart, an attorney who has represented families with disabled students for decades.
“How would anyone have confidence that she is going to lead the state forward in terms of better understanding students with disabilities?” Stewart added.
“Despite what other people might say, I think I always was trying to keep in mind what was the best for children,” Archuleta-Staehlin said Friday. “We didn’t always agree on what that was, but my role was to make sure schools complied with all of the federal and state regulations and always keep in mind who the ultimate consumer was. And that was the students and the children of the state of New Mexico.”
Daniel Armstrong, an Albuquerque father of four, said he first encountered Archuleta-Staehlin during a 2020 hearing as part of the family’s efforts to secure services for their eldest son, then a sixth grader with dyslexia in Albuquerque Public Schools.
By that point, the Armstrong family had been advocating for their son and trying to obtain special services — a certified academic language therapist — since they noticed reading delays in his second grade year.
The due process hearing resulted in a favorable ruling for the family, Armstrong said: The district had to provide a language therapist.
On behalf of the Albuquerque district, however, Archuleta-Staehlin appealed the ruling to the U.S. District Court in New Mexico and then the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver. In both cases, judges affirmed the results of the hearing: The Albuquerque district had to provide a language therapist.
Still, Armstrong said, the services were delayed and damage was done.
“My son is about to go to high school and has still not gotten the services they were ordered to provide years ago,” he said.
He was shocked in late January when he learned Archuleta-Staehlin would be taking on the high-level position at the Public Education Department.
“She knows how to not provide services. Not the opposite,” Armstrong said.
Advocates for students with disabilities shared Armstrong’s surprise.
“It is a little bit puzzling that she would be hired into a position like this that’s intended to be overseeing the Yazzie/Martinez efforts and transformation and innovation,” said Laurel Nesbitt, an attorney for Disability Rights New Mexico.
Though, Nesbitt acknowledged Archuleta-Staehlin “has a lot of knowledge and experience in the area of special education and the rights of students with disabilities.”
Archuleta-Staehlin’s decision to step down came as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced legislation Thursday to create an Office of Special Education within the Public Education Department to help support special-education teachers and expand oversight of programs for students with disabilities.
“The governor is clear that the state’s special education system needs significant improvements,” education department spokeswoman Kelly Pearce wrote in an email Friday.
Armstrong welcomed Archuleta-Staehlin’s resignation and asked that state officials streamline access to services for disabled students.
“I think the number one thing is identifying and addressing special-education needs at the earliest age possible,” he said.