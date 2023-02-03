Jacquelyn Archuleta-Staehlin’s recent appointment to a deputy secretary position in the New Mexico Public Education Department — where she was tasked, in part, with ensuring the state provides sufficient education services to special-education students — raised concerns among advocates and parents of children with disabilities.

They argued the attorney was a poor choice for the position after spending more than two decades primarily representing public school districts in legal cases brought by families seeking services for disabled children. Court records show Archuleta-Staehlin has represented districts from Taos to Gadsden, including those in Las Vegas and Española, since the 1990s.

Archuleta-Staehlin resigned from her post with the state agency Thursday, after just one week on the job.

