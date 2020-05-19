Editor's note: Responses have been edited for length. For complete responses, go to www.santafenewmexican.com.
Public Education Commission
District 3
Democrats
Steven Carrillo
Age: 60
Lives in: Santa Fe
Educational background: Bachelor's degree, Loyola Marymount University
Occupation: Life Insurance Agent and Long Term Care Specialist, New York Life
Relevant experience: Two terms as a board member for the Santa Fe Public Schools; former small business owner; food and beverage manager, several Santa Fe hotels; labor organizer and contract negotiator; public relations specialist.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? Civil disobedience arrests related to anti-nuclear weapons protests in the 1980s.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? At one time owned a restaurant that, while incredible, became a statistic — personal and business bankruptcy in 2001.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? Follow the CDC recommendations and the governor's guidelines. As to recovery, develop an what I call the "New New Deal." Put New Mexicans and Americans to work similar to the WPA. If we're going to spend trillions of dollars the purpose can't only be propping up our workers and economy but must be about rebuilding our infrastructure. I'll address this at the ballot box, not on the PEC.
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? There will be less crime with great paying jobs, hope for the future, and serious investment in our schools and our economy. Rehabilitation as opposed to incarceration. Increase mental health supports and out-patient clinics. Eliminate for-profit prisons. Of course there's so much more.
What are your three top priorities or objectives for the office you're seeking? 1. Serving our kids, parents and school staff by providing clear guidance and policies that support their school's vision and mission; 2. Collaborate with commissioners to streamline cumbersome administrative processes and strive to eliminate redundancies that make for confusion, frustration, and a lot of extra work; 3. Develop a five-year strategic plan as well as internal procedures which are designed, first and foremost, to more efficiently serve our state public charter schools.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln — both exhibited a steady but deliberate hand in the face of enormous challenges and adversity. Both acted with integrity in doing what was right, not politically expedient.
Leanne Christine Salazar Montoya
Age: 41
Lives in: Medanales
Educational background: Bachelor's degree, University of New Mexico; master's degree, educational leadership and administration; Ph.D, educational leadership and administration, New Mexico State University
Occupation: Executive director, Northern Workforce Board
Relevant experience: New Mexico educator (teacher, administrator, principal, superintendent), 2001-2019
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? I would hope to be part of a leadership team that is looking at facts and finding potential solutions to the issues facing our state that relate to our areas of responsibility. Our states safety and the safety our children and their families is a priority!
What would you do to reduce crime in New Mexico? As the wife of a law enforcement officer, I feel that crime is an issue in our state and because educational levels are statistically linked to crime, it is important to think of ways we positively affect the community and curb the current and future crime statistics through educational initiatives for both students and families!
What are your three top priorities or objectives? 1. Accountability and transparency. 2. Student safety and security. 3. Equity and opportunity.
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? My father — he was an extraordinary man and he spent his life helping others as a public servant. And everything I know and everything I am is because of the way my single father raised me growing up. He instilled traditional values and “carino!”
William Humbert
Age: 76
Lives in: Angel Fire
Educational background: Bachelor's degree, Baylor University; master's degree, Texas A&M-Commerce, education; Ph.D., Texas-A&M-Commerce, education.
Occupation: Retired after over 45 years in both public and university education
Relevant experience: Thirty-one years in public school education as a teacher, curriculum coordinator, elementary school principal and director of curriculum; director of partnership program between Texas A&M University and Navarro Community College; faculty member.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
What steps would you take to help the state blunt the coronavirus pandemic and recover from it? My first concern would be is how our public and charter schools will respond to moving forward as we plan for school in the near future. Will we still be faced with serious threats from this disease. How will we plan for in person classes and will we offer both virtual and in person. How will this effect our teaching staff and students? Do we have the resources? How will our extracurricular activities be impacted? How can we as a commission assist in this endeavor?
What are your three top priorities or objectives? Learn as much as I can about the concerns of our schools in Northern New Mexico, asking "How can I as a commissioner be of assistance to address these concerns?" and "How do we fit in to the overall effort of education in New Mexico?"
Who is your political hero or heroine, and why? There have been many political leaders in the past who have done an admiral job in leading our country during this trying time but it is our present governor and local leaders in New Mexico and other states that have shone during these trying times we now face.
