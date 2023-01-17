Taven Vallo, a 17-year old senior at the Santa Fe Indian School, spent his second year of high school working late into the night.
After that day in March 2020, when a loudspeaker announcement told students COVID-19 necessitated an early spring break, Taven returned to the Pueblo of Acoma for online schooling — without much internet access at home.
His household, including an elementary school-age sister trying to succeed in online learning and his mother pursuing a master’s degree at the University of New Mexico while working remotely, relied on a single Wi-Fi hot spot, the size of a smartphone.
The hot spot could only manage about three users at a time, so Taven took the night shift, completing his school work from 10 p.m. to the early hours of the morning, around 2 or 3 a.m. Then, he was up at 6 a.m. to start a new school day.
School administrators, tribal leaders and other organizations are working to better connect students like Taven and rural, tribal communities to reliable internet access, officials involved told U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich on Tuesday during a visit to the Santa Fe campus.
It’s called the Santa Fe Indian School Pueblo Education Network, said Kimball Sekaquaptewa, SFIS’ chief technology officer. By late 2025, the hope is, it will connect American Indian communities from Santa Fe to the Zuni Reservation to fiber-optic internet access.
“What the country did with electricity 100 years ago, we’re doing with fiber now. When COVID hit, it just became so obvious that, if we don’t do this, people can’t access their health care, their education, anything,” Heinrich said.
The project is well underway, Sekaquaptewa said. Phase 1, featuring 120 miles of fiber-optic cable stretching from Albuquerque to Jemez Pueblo in the west and Cochiti Pueblo in the east, is already complete. All of Jemez Pueblo’s homes now have access to a fiber-optic internet connection; workers installed fiber-to-home broadband at the 502nd home in the pueblo Wednesday afternoon, said Angela Diahkah of the Jemez Pueblo Tribal Network.
Phase 2, which is slated to connect the SFIS campus with Albuquerque, is in progress now, with about a year left in construction. The project will link SFIS’ network to higher education networks in Albuquerque, allowing users access to online resources from institutions in other states and countries, Sekaquaptewa said.
And Sekaquaptewa and her team recently ordered equipment for Phase 3, the most ambitious one yet. It will lay 324 miles of fiber-optic cable, connecting Albuquerque to Socorro before weaving through Acoma Pueblo and to the Zuni Reservation. In August, the project was awarded $57 million in federal infrastructure funds.
“At Santa Fe Indian School, we’re building a regional education network, connecting our schools and libraries,” Sekaquaptewa said of the three-phase project. “We can connect to each other for our language and culture, but we also connect to higher education. … We can transform Indian education through this project in a way we can’t even imagine yet.”
Heinrich, meanwhile, fits into all of this as a supportive intermediary, working to ensure federal funding earmarked for rural broadband development gets to Native communities in New Mexico. He’s pursuing these investments from federal infrastructure and appropriations bills.
“It’s going to be expensive, but we need to do it,” Heinrich said. “If we don’t connect these communities, then there’s no way to do economic development, to do education, to do cultural connection, to do health care — all these things that are going to make our state stronger.”
Increased internet access is already a boon for some pueblo communities, said Nolan Valdo, interim education director for the Pueblo of Acoma. Although they’re still waiting for funding to bring fiber-optic internet to individual households, Acoma received grant funding to install internet in the community’s library and tribal school, an addition that now allows Valdo and other education officials to create videos and host Zoom classes teaching Keres, the local language. In addition to working on an online Keres dictionary, the library even translated the classic children’s book, Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? into the language.
These steps will be essential to maintaining Keres for generations to come, Valdo said.
“The investment is priceless,” he said. “We’re at that point where either our younger generation will pick our language up or not. The investment in technology is going to help that.”
Stimulating this type of cultural connection — in addition to facilitating online schooling for students like Taven, allowing for telehealth doctor visits and enabling all of the other facets of life that now rely on internet access — is what the SFIS Pueblo Education Network is all about, said SFIS Superintendent Christie Abeyta.
“If the pandemic did one thing, it brought us together,” Abeyta said. “We’re really revisiting those core values of community. How are we supporting and building each other up so that we are resilient?”
Internet connectivity will allow tribal communities to share cultural knowledge from anywhere, Abeyta said. The Pueblo of Acoma’s Keres-language version of Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, for example, could be shared with the pueblo’s families and community members across New Mexico and across the world.
“I truly believe it’s going to continue to enhance education, to support some of that language revitalization that we want to see in our communities and provide our students with the opportunity to access the world,” she said.