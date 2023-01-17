Taven Vallo, a 17-year old senior at the Santa Fe Indian School, spent his second year of high school working late into the night.

After that day in March 2020, when a loudspeaker announcement told students COVID-19 necessitated an early spring break, Taven returned to the Pueblo of Acoma for online schooling — without much internet access at home.

His household, including an elementary school-age sister trying to succeed in online learning and his mother pursuing a master’s degree at the University of New Mexico while working remotely, relied on a single Wi-Fi hot spot, the size of a smartphone.

