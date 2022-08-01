The state Children, Youth and Families Department is teaming up with the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority in a program offering cash incentives to landlords who agree to provide rentals to young adults at high risk of homelessness.
The Landlord Collaboration Program, which aims to boost housing options for people ages 18 to 24, began through a pilot project. Advocates say it could be a boon to young adults leaving the state’s foster care system and those who have spent time in the juvenile justice system.
Of the $52,000 investment in fiscal year 2022, the program saw 13 claims totaling over $33,000 statewide, CYFD spokesman Charlie Moore-Pabst said. Data on where those claims were filed is not yet available, he added.
The program offers up to $2,500 in landlord assistance for potential damages to a rental unit and up to $1,000 to keep properties up to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development standards. It also can fund up to one month’s rent for vacancy losses.
Housing liaisons with the program check in with young tenants and landlords to provide “early identification and resolution” to issues that might arise.
In Santa Fe, CYFD is working with Youth Shelters & Family Services, Moore-Pabst said.
The director of the organization could not be reached for comment.
Lorilynn Violanta, a co-director of the Albuquerque-based nonprofit NMCan, which provides support for youth aging out of foster care, advocacy for foster kids and policy recommendations to improve foster care in the state, said the program appears to be “hopefully a step in the right direction.”
While Violanta said while her organization is not directly involved with the Landlord Collaboration, she believes offering incentives to landlords could help the young adult population she works with, who might face transportation or economic barriers to housing and housing assistance.
“It really starts there: having landlords who are willing and able to provide a little flexibility and understanding for those who need a little more support in going through a typical housing application process,” she said.
Violanta said housing barriers can arise for young people who have been involved in foster care and juvenile justice, many of whom have little family support.
“There’s a stigma for anyone that has systems involvement,” she said.