The state Children, Youth and Families Department is teaming up with the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority in a program offering cash incentives to landlords who agree to provide rentals to young adults at high risk of homelessness.

The Landlord Collaboration Program, which aims to boost housing options for people ages 18 to 24, began through a pilot project. Advocates say it could be a boon to young adults leaving the state’s foster care system and those who have spent time in the juvenile justice system.

Of the $52,000 investment in fiscal year 2022, the program saw 13 claims totaling over $33,000 statewide, CYFD spokesman Charlie Moore-Pabst said. Data on where those claims were filed is not yet available, he added.

