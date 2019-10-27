Santa Fe High School junior Joe Joe Bellefontaine can see himself in front of a middle school English classroom someday, while sophomore Jazelle Checkley is thinking about working with kids as a child psychologist.
They are part of “Teacher Cadet” elective that invites students to entertain the idea of a career in K-12 education.
After all, the profession is hiring.
According to the 2019 New Mexico Educator Vacancy Report released earlier this month by New Mexico State University, there are 1,054 open jobs in the state’s public schools and 644 are for teachers.
Teachers and legislators say growing single classes — like the one Anna Soeiro started with 16 students at Santa Fe High this fall — into a multiple-course sequence that offers dual credits toward undergraduate teaching degrees and classroom experience is key to solving the shortage.
Then again, so are better work conditions than those the state’s public educators experienced over the past decade, which have dissuaded students from considering teaching as a future.
“ ‘The reason I don’t want to be a teacher is that from what I hear they don’t get paid well and they’re disrespected,’ ” said Checkley. “That’s what everybody tells you.”
“If you want to be a teacher you have to be able to take on some challenges,” added Bellefontaine. “I’m a pretty patient person, though.”
To start the class at Santa Fe High, Soeiro, who also teaches English to special-education students, received training and curriculum support from Educators Rising, a nationwide organization with an office at New Mexico State University. This school year, about 500 students at 42 New Mexico high schools are involved in the program designed to help districts grow their own workforce.
In 2014, just six high schools in New Mexico offered some form of education career class, said Karen Trujillo, the former Secretary of Public Education and current superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools.
The idea has taken hold at some schools. Miskee Blatner, who has taught a teacher academy course inside an education career pathway at Eldorado High School in Albuquerque since 2007, said that every year except for one, at least four or more of her students in a class of 13 to 25 have gone on to become l teachers.
“It’s no secret that we live in a poor state. It’s no secret that teaching is not a highly paid or highly respected profession,” Blatner said. “I will send kids out to teachers who take one look at them and say, ‘You’re crazy, why would you want to do this?’ I tell my students you will know when you sit in that teacher’s classroom why they say that. You get the opportunity to decide for yourself.”
Blatner also said Eldorado High’s education program, which is a four-class sequence that includes courses in child development and early childhood education, a dual credit course for juniors and an internship for seniors at one of Albuquerque Public Schools’ elementary or middle schools, also encourages students to become social workers, counselors and other ancillary school employees.
Santa Fe Public Schools has similar career pathway programs at Capital High School in medical science, business administration, film and computer information technology, and at Santa Fe High in engineering, culinary arts and computer science.
“We need to model teaching career technical programs after the other high-quality career technical programs we already have in our state,” said Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque. “It’s going to take a couple of years for teachers to start to recover from the trauma of the past eight years. Once teachers start to feel respected again, then you’ll see more kids wanting to go into teaching again. Right now, we still have a bunch of demoralized teachers.”
Last session, the Legislature raised the minimum teacher salary from $36,000 to $40,000 and set the base pay for Level 2 and Level 3 teachers to $50,000 and $60,000, respectively.
While initiatives to produce more teachers coincides with an effort to improve conditions in K-12 public schools, undergraduate education programs are also working to recruit more high school students. New Mexico State and Eastern New Mexico University have collegiate Educators Rising chapters that function as extra-curricular student organizations.
ENMU started its chapter last spring, and nearby Portales High School started an Educators Rising class with 16 students this fall.
“I always ask teacher candidates to write an essay about why they want to be educators, and they always mention an opportunity to be in a teacher role in some capacity when they were in high school,” said Kathleen Wagner, an associate professor of secondary education and an assistant dean in Eastern New Mexico’s educational studies department.
“Educators Rising provides that,” she continued. “We want to motivate them in high school, and make the transition to undergraduate programs as smooth as possible. If we can do that, our enrollment will increase.”
Wagner said Eastern New Mexico’s 26-member Educators Rising chapter has monthly meetings with guest speakers and policy discussion as well as study sessions for licensure exams. Last December and May, 69 students graduated from Eastern New Mexico with either an undergraduate degree in education or an alternative license that qualifies them to teach in the state’s public schools.
After increasing the number of graduates, educators say next challenge is holding onto young teachers during their first five years.
At Santa Fe High, Soeiro said she is including in her curriculum discussions lessons about teacher unions, professional development, working conditions and ethics in order to provide a broad and true picture of a profession to consider.
“You really have to have the drive and passion to teach the next generation to become a teacher,” Bellefontaine said after Soeiro gave a recent lesson on behavioral development in children.
“Then the sooner you can figure out that you have that passion,” he said, “the faster you can start working to make a career out of it.”
