A first-year teacher in the Pojoaque Valley School District earns about $50,000 a year, with monthly take-home pay of about $2,500.

The community offers few housing options, so a new teacher is likely to search for a home in nearby Santa Fe, where the average cost for a one-bedroom apartment is about $1,800, according to the latest rental market data from Zillow.

The teacher would be left with about $700 for food, transportation and other necessities.