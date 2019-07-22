Pojoaque schools superintendent resigns

As districts throughout New Mexico begin preparing for the 2019-20 school year, Pojoaque Valley Schools Superintendent Melville Morgan submitted a letter of resignation over the weekend, school board President Jon Paul Romero said Monday.
Assistant Superintendent Sondra Adams has been named interim superintendent.
According to the school district’s website, the board scheduled a special meeting Sunday afternoon, with an agenda item outlining an executive session “limited to matters related to the Superintendent’s performance.”
Romero did not say whether the meeting led to Morgan’s departure. Morgan did not offer any reason for leaving in his resignation letter and declined to comment when reached by phone Monday afternoon.
Romero said Adams had the board’s confidence as the school year nears.
“Especially so close to the start of the school year, there probably aren’t many qualified superintendents out looking for a job,” Romero said. “We’re extremely comfortable with appointing Sondra. We will have a board meeting and maybe a town hall with our community and figure out the best way forward.”
Morgan was promoted from assistant superintendent to superintendent ahead of the 2015-16 school year. Previously, he worked for Santa Fe Public Schools from 2006 to 2011 as a teacher, principal, chief financial officer and deputy superintendent before leaving to become the director of finance for the city of Santa Fe.
Romero said that Morgan was successful in balancing the needs of Pojoaque’s diverse school district, which draws its enrollment of about 1,900 students from several communities in the area, plus six different pueblos, and had a student body that was 15.5 percent American Indian in 2017-18 compared to 10.6 percent across the state.
“We’re excited that Mel left us in a good place. Physically and financially, we are sound,” Romero said. “We’re sorry he’s gone, but happy he was able to take us to a new level.”