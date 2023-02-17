Pojoaque Valley High School received a call Friday reporting a school shooting threat at the institution, one that seems to fit into a pattern of hoax shooting reports called into schools across Northern New Mexico Thursday.
District Superintendent Sondra Adams said the school's attendance clerk received a phone call shortly after noon indicating there was a shooter at the high school.
Santa Fe County Sherif's Office spokesman Juan Ríos said the call was received from an unknown number. The man on the other line asked her if she had heard about "the student that's going to shoot up the school."
Ríos said the clerk put the man on hold to notify school personnel, and he had hung up by the time she returned to the call.
Adams said Pojoaque Valley High School was placed on lockdown for about an hour and 45 minutes as Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies and detectives cleared the institution. The superintendent added the Pablo Roybal Elementary School and Pojoaque Valley Intermediate School were also shut down as a precaution.
Ríos said patrol deputies and detectives were sent to the schools after his office was told about the call, and determined it to be a hoax.
"[Responding personnel] did look for the phone number, but it came up as unavailable on the secretary's phone," Ríos said.
Adams said parents were informed about the situation periodically from when the lockdown was announced until it was lifted.
"We sent out robocalls, emails and texts every 15 minutes," the superintendent said.
Classes resumed for all schools under lockdown once it was clear there was no immediate threat, Adams said.
False school shootings reports prompting police responses have been reported in states throughout the country over the past week or so, including Nevada, Massachusetts, Washington and California. On Thursday, the trend came to New Mexico, with similar false reports in Bernalillo and at Santa Fe High School.
Frank Fisher, a spokesman for the FBI in Albuquerque, said the bureau "is in contact with our law enforcement partners regarding these hoax calls." He urged anyone with any information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
"We also want to remind the public that making a hoax threat carries heavy federal penalties and will be thoroughly investigated by the FBI," he said.
Ríos said he doubts multiple New Mexico law enforcement agencies will come together to investigate the calls, stating that each of the schools targeted and their respective local law enforcement agencies are prepared for such situations.
"These are incidents that law enforcement are being notified of, and they respond in accordance with tactical plans that are already in place," Ríos said. "Unless we're able to track down who the caller is through a number — that might make a difference, but whoever called Pojoaque blocked the number, so nothing came through."