Pojoaque Valley High School received a call Friday reporting a school shooting threat at the institution, one that seems to fit into a pattern of hoax shooting reports called into schools across Northern New Mexico Thursday.

District Superintendent Sondra Adams said the school's attendance clerk received a phone call shortly after noon indicating there was a shooter at the high school. 

Santa Fe County Sherif's Office spokesman Juan Ríos said the call was received from an unknown number. The man on the other line asked her if she had heard about "the student that's going to shoot up the school."