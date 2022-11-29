Santa Clara Pueblo artist Rose B. Simpson has taken numerous art classes at the Poeh Cultural Center, honing her skills in jewelry-making, beadwork, sewing and embroidery.

The mixed-media artist said Poeh serves as a valuable resource for nearby Native communities, with accessible art studios and a museum that shares a rare and important perspective.

"I believe in the classes they offer, the programming. I feel like they have a lot of potential," Simpson said. "Of the museums that I'm familiar with, I'm invested in that organization."

