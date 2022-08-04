As public schools across New Mexico reopen to students for the new year and others prepare for their first day in coming weeks, the state Public Education Department still has not made clear how it will fulfill the governor’s executive order to trim “administrative burdens” for districts.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s order in late May directed the education agency to cut repetitive data-reporting responsibilities by 25 percent by the start of the school year, with a goal of freeing up classroom time by lightening teachers’ and staff members’ administrative duties.

“It’s not so much fewer data points, it’s making sure that what we collect is exactly what’s needed and it’s not collected multiple times a year,” Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said at a May news conference on the initiative at Aspen Community School.

