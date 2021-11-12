Penelope Loyd Sment will be a junior at Early College Academy in Albuquerque by the time the state is set to implement revised social studies standards for the first time in more than a decade.
At 14, she's all for what the Public Education Department has proposed.
"I don't appreciate anyone telling me I can only hear one side of history," she said Friday evening during a hearing regarding the state's recently proposed social studies standards overhaul. "We don't want history to be censored and whitewashed. We know that racism, homophobia, other discrimination and unjust practices within our system exist."
Loyd Sment was one of more than 100 people who requested to speak at the 5½-hour online hearing. It had been set to be shorter and in person, but the Public Education Department moved it online, citing COVID-19 concerns.
If adopted as is through the Public Education Department's rulemaking process, social studies curricula will be developed and taught in K-12 public schools under 26 new "anchor standards" that highlight key concepts that students will be expected to demonstrate an understanding of, as well as performance standards that include geography, civics, and "ethnic, cultural and identity studies."
The proposed standards would add more modern events, including the pandemic. Other additions would include LGBTQ history and an expansion of Indigenous history and civics.
Proponents with the state see the standards proposal as key to fulfilling the terms of the 2018 Yazzie/Martinez ruling, which called for "culturally and linguistically appropriate" educational materials for New Mexico students.
"I think it is something that we absolutely need to do," said Public Education Secretary-designate Kurt Steinhaus in a recent news conference.
During the public hearing, Francis Vigil of the Zia Pueblo, who works for the National Indian Education Association, said the standards are written in a way that could be taught in Native languages.
"It's highly valuable, not only for content-based acquisition but for utilization of language and learning through family, community and tribal epistemologies," he said. "And [it] addresses some of those important points of the Yazzie/Martinez suit."
Others said they might be on board with the contents but have raised concerns over the timeline and implementation of such a drastic overhaul.
More than a dozen district school boards and superintendents submitted public comment calling for more time on the proposal, with some opposing the standards.
The proposed standards are notably lengthier than the current standards and were developed over the summer by a team of more than 60 educators from around the state, including several from Santa Fe.
They would be fully implemented by the 2023-24 school year, according to the Public Education Department.
"The opposition I'd like to bring up is the expanding of some of the classes," said Albuquerque Public Schools social studies teacher Colin Norwalk. "Many of these standards are dramatically different from the ones we've been using before."
Norwalk was concerned with the expansion of the historical timeline that must be taught to 11th graders under the standards. Currently, 11th grade history starts after the Civil War. Under the new standards, teachers would need to begin before Christopher Columbus's 1492 voyage to the Americas.
"We don't have the resources necessary to teach that," he said.
A few commenters who fear the new standards would be divisive or promote shame among white students quoted Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech: "I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
But those in favor of the standards said they are an opportunity to teach children from different backgrounds more about themselves and others.
Rio Rancho parent Barbara Jordan offered a rebuttal from Martin Luther King Jr.'s archive: “Whites, it must frankly be said, are not putting in a similar mass effort to re-educate themselves out of their racial ignorance. It is an aspect of their sense of superiority that the white people of America believe they have so little to learn."
Jordan recounted the discrimination her son faced in elementary school when students said they refused to play with him because he was Black.
"This is way overdue," she said. "Our BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, people of color] children, our LGBTQ students, are part of our communities. They are not political statements. They are humans; they deserve to be in a state education environment where they are seen and where they can recognize themselves."
Stephen Theiss, a parent in Santa Fe, praised the proposed standards for their expanded focus on Native American history and economics. He said he was troubled by the focus on what he saw as negative effects of conservatism in the U.S.
"I believe the curriculum does seem to be a little over-politicized," he said. "I don't necessarily trust a teacher to be disciplined enough to keep their own political views out of this discussion."
The team that drafted the standards will revise them according to public input through December, before the department devises professional development and an instructional scope to match the adopted standards.
The hearing also was set to collect public comment on two additional rule changes. One would clarify the authority the Public Education Department has to suspend local school boards and superintendents that fail to abide by the department's rules. The other would establish guidelines for mandatory ethical misconduct training courses for school personnel.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.