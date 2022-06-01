The New Mexico Public Education Department has adopted a new rule on suspending a school board suspected of putting a district at risk, such as by fraud or abuse of school personnel.
Among the changes in the new rule, it allows for an emergency suspension — when the state education secretary has reason to believe a district “has been severely impaired” by “severe deficiencies” — and a nonemergency suspension. In that case, the department must issue a 30-day warning for the board to correct its behavior and must hold a public hearing ahead of a permanent suspension date.
The state only has authority to suspend an entire board, not an individual board member.
The new rule replaces one adopted in 2005, which also applied to superintendents, principals and charter school governing bodies. Neither are included in the new rule, the education department said.
The draft proposal and last week’s adoption of the rule follow two suspensions in 2021, the Los Lunas and Floyd school boards, which both ended up in court.
Asked if the revised rule was prompted by those suspensions, spokeswoman Judy Robinson wrote in an email Wednesday, “The changes are an attempt to clarify the suspension process rather than a response to a particular incident.”
She added, “Each potential suspension situation is an individual circumstance that must be evaluated on its own merits. However, some examples of behavior that might rise to the level of initiating suspension procedures may include fraud or other fiscal malfeasance, or clear abuse of authority, such as intimidating or abusing personnel.”
Then-Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart suspended the Floyd school board in August after board members voted to shirk the state’s COVID-19 protocols for schools and placed the superintendent on leave for failing to comply.
Stewart gave the board only about a week to correct its actions.
The state then filed a lawsuit against the five board members after they refused to step down, and the court later denied their attempt to secure a temporary restraining order against the Public Education Department.
In January, KRQE-TV reported the state dropped the lawsuit after two of the board members resigned and another failed to win reelection. Recent court documents show the case is set to expire soon due to inactivity.
Prior to the Floyd suspension, Stewart suspended the Los Lunas school board in May 2021 after some members were accused of violating legal codes. Months earlier, the state had sent a letter to the board detailing the violations.
Two of the five Los Lunas board members were reinstated this month after appealing the decision in state District Court. The judge found the state lacked sufficient evidence for their suspensions and failed to consult the Public Education Commission, which oversees charter schools.
Under the revised rule, the public education secretary is not required to consult with the Public Education Commission before ordering an emergency suspension.
A third Los Lunas board member, who was cleared of wrongdoing in August, won reelection to his seat. A fourth member, Steven Otero, lost his reelection bid and is facing misdemeanor charges accusing him of ethics violations.
An early draft of the new rule, which drew about 40 pages of public comments between late September and early November, would have required individual school board members to cover their own legal expenses if they argued against a suspension. However, that provision was removed from the final version. Boards may use district funds for their legal defense.
Paul Gessing, president of the Rio Grande Foundation, had argued against the liability provision in a public comment.
“While many of the revisions are harmless, I urge you to NOT transfer legal liability and expenses onto individual school board members,” he wrote. “It will make it less attractive for people to run for school board and is simply a tool to bully them into submission on any controversial topic.”
The final version of the rule drew approval from leaders of the New Mexico School Boards Association, which largely provides guidance to school boards in the state.
“The main thing we were pushing for was to ensure the suspension of board members was the last step in a process,” Association Executive Director Joe Guillen said Wednesday. “We got that commitment, and you’ll see in a couple of places it does mention prior notice and opportunities for the board to address concerns and undergo trainings.