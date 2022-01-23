All schools cannot be all things to all people. We have created a school system that is trying to be all things to all people, which is not practical or sustainable. This approach has led to contentious debates in our community for example, when our all-volunteer Board of Education debates the subject of potential school closures. The Board and school district are tasked with meeting standards set forth by the Legislature and the Public Education Department while at the same time balancing the budget. These tasks have proven difficult and will become nearly impossible if we continue to follow the current educational road map.
While public schools in New Mexico are required to teach grade-level standards, the method by which the standards are taught varies greatly between and among schools. Fortunately, teachers have the autonomy to teach the standards in ways that best fit the students’ learning styles and their own method of teaching. The missing link is giving families the opportunity to choose where their children go to school based on the educational goals they’ve set. Choosing a school should be a personal choice and should not be dictated by your home address. In today’s world of one-parent families and parents who work full-time and sometimes have two or three jobs, attending the school closest to home is rarely a top priority.
A great majority of families today seldom have a stay-at-home parent waiting to greet their children with a healthy snack. This relic of the American family is long gone, and the time has come for Santa Fe Public Schools to meet families where they are when it comes to school choice.
Santa Fe Public Schools is considered an open district, meaning families may request a school transfer during an annual lottery. The lottery opens in late fall and closes in late January. Results are announced in early February. The school transfer lottery system may create an “open district,” but it does not fulfill the goals of school choice for every family. Fortunately, the Board of Education recognizes the need to offer families greater school choice while ensuring the system provides equal access to free and quality education. In February 2020, the board created and passed a resolution titled “Enhancing Equity and Excellence: A Roadmap to Reinvention.” The pandemic sidelined the action steps needed to implement the resolution, but the board has not forgotten the decision. It is with great hope once the pandemic lessens its grip, the board reignites this torch and leads our families into the 21st century of opportunities and success.
In the meantime, exercise your right to free and quality education by creating a list of educational goals for your children, including characteristics of the ideal school — things like a school garden; stretching and breathing in the daily routine; a laser focus on academics; a high-level of family engagement protocol; participation in events like the district science fair. Then, visit the Santa Fe Public Schools’ newly designed website at sfps.info and find the school that best meets your goals and needs. Complete an online transfer request before this year’s Jan. 31 deadline, if you discover your child’s goals and needs will be best met by a school other than the one in your neighborhood.
Finally, follow this subject closely, share your educational goals for your child with school leaders and the Board of Education, and help define free and quality education for our children in Santa Fe.
April Gallegos is a parent of a child in Santa Fe Public Schools and has served as a Parent Teacher Association board member and on the School Advisory Council. She is also a member of the Coalition for Public Education Leadership Circle and the Santa Fe Public Schools’ Community Review Committee.
