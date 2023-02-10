Most college classes don’t involve checking the health of students’ lungs.

But the Wednesday morning paramedicine lab at Santa Fe Community College’s Emergency Medicine Services Institute was not most college classes.

As student Logan Luiz sat on a gurney, instructor Drew Congdon pressed a gel-coated ultrasound wand against Luiz’s chest, fitting it into the space between two ribs. About 20 students — all about halfway through the college’s one-year paramedic program — gathered around as a cloudy, black-and-white image appeared on Congdon’s iPad.

