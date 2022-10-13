Santa Fe Public Schools is poised to take its first steps toward a process leaders call "reimagining" the district in the face of declining enrollment and aging facilities.

A steering committee composed of a diverse set of community representatives will meet for the first time Oct. 20, marking the start of what officials hope will be a transformation addressing numerous issues — not just student population changes and maintenance needs but also student equity.

School board President Kate Noble said at a board meeting Thursday the district will begin laying out the reimagining process and determining the steering committee's role. Next week's meeting will give "steering committee members a chance to ask questions and get a little bit of an orientation," she said.

