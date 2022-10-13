Santa Fe Public Schools is poised to take its first steps toward a process leaders call “re-imagining” the district in the face of declining enrollment and aging facilities.
A steering committee composed of a diverse set of community representatives will meet for the first time Thursday, marking the start of what officials hope will be a transformation addressing numerous issues — not just student population changes and maintenance needs but also student equity.
School board President Kate Noble said at a board meeting Thursday the district will begin laying out the re-imagining process and determining the steering committee’s role.
Next week’s meeting will give “steering committee members a chance to ask questions and get a little bit of an orientation,” she said.
Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez said he has received nominations for committee members from the school board and will be selecting members in the coming days.
“It’s going to be a very easy process because we did receive many names to choose from,” Chavez said. “The only one we really lacked was a PTA group from the high school.”
Chavez noted people have been reaching out to him and are eager to take part in the transformation process.
Noble said the committee can help connect the district with people in the community and better understand their needs.
“There’s definitely an intention to have many pathways for listening, including going to where people are,” she said.
She also wants the district to ensure it is engaging people in the community in their own languages. “We need to have some facilitation in Spanish and potentially other languages if is we can,” Noble said. “Folks have started coming forward and offered to host sort of listing sessions or focus groups with their constituencies, and that’s great.”