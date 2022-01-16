Over the past several months, we’ve seen numerous news stories about how the coronavirus pandemic has harmed our children’s education. Yes, school closures, online learning and hybrid models caused disruptions in our students’ lives. But as an educator, I remain optimistic about the future of New Mexico education in the long run.
The pandemic experience has accelerated change, causing incredible professional growth for teachers and proving that our educational system can adapt to meet our children’s needs.
My experience of pandemic teaching — and that of many teachers I know — has been marked by professional growth in ways I had not previously thought possible. In my case, COVID-19 forced me to revamp my curriculum completely.
While I had been proud of an interactive notebook curriculum I created and revised each year, the pandemic forced me to create a full online curriculum at warp speed.
This transition to online learning was a step I had planned to take eventually and slowly, but the pandemic accelerated that process out of sheer necessity. Countless teachers throughout the world made similar shifts, knowing that students needed to continue learning.
If you take a bird’s-eye view of the teaching profession during COVID-19, the seismic shifts toward online savviness are incredible.
It’s not just teachers — I’ve seen students adapt tremendously over the past two years. The pandemic has changed not just the pace of technology but also the economic and health needs of the society new graduates will step into. My students are taking on the challenge of preparation for this new future, developing digital literacy, flexibility and other 21st century skills.
My hope for the future doesn’t diminish the reality the pandemic has been a harsh experience for many families, and some parents have seen their children struggle in ways they had not previously noticed. But despite the struggle, families are adapting, and together we’re moving toward a new educational future.
As just one example, the surge of learning pods and near-doubling of homeschooling across New Mexico during the pandemic reflects parents’ willingness to invest in their children’s learning more deeply and openness to embracing non-traditional learning methods.
The pandemic has amplified awareness of all learning opportunities, not just homeschooling. Thankfully, New Mexico provides several forms of school choice, so families can explore the learning that works best for them.
In the public sphere, families can utilize open enrollment, which allows students to attend public schools outside their assigned neighborhood boundaries.
Our state also authorizes charter schools, like the one I teach at. These flexible public schools each have a community focus; at mine, students dedicate themselves to an arts focus: dance, music, visual arts or artesanía.
In some school districts, families can choose magnet programs, which offer specialized instruction in areas like STEM or even job shadowing. And our state provides several free online schools; these are often safe havens for students with special health needs and students learning at their own pace.
This School Choice Week (Jan. 23-29), let’s continue to spread awareness of learning options and good news in education by celebrating excellent teachers, strong schools and students who have benefited from choosing an environment that works well for them. Many communities host school fairs during School Choice Week, so families can “shop” schools. In Albuquerque, students from across the state will share their talents at a celebratory showcase.
Coming out of the pandemic, educators and families have an opportunity to reset as we look toward next school year. We’ll face many challenges in the post-pandemic world, but, if we help each student find a school that fits them, I have every confidence our next generation will continue to adapt to their new environment, learn and thrive.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.