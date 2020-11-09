Northern New Mexico College’s loss is the New Mexico Higher Education Department’s gain.
The college announced recently the departures of Patricia Trujillo, director of the Office of Equity and Diversity, and Stephanie Montoya, public relations specialist, who have taken positions with the state agency. Trujillo was named deputy secretary of the department while Montoya will be its public information officer.
Trujillo spent more than 10 years at the college and was the founding director of the Office of Equity and Diversity. She was also a faculty member in the Department of Languages and Letters. Among her accomplishments were bringing college and community partners together for such events as the ¡Sostenga! Garlic Harvest festivals, the Historias de Nuevomexico conferences and the Dr. King Legacy Breakfast this year.
“I love Northern and my heart is always with the Española Valley,” Trujillo said. “I am excited for this opportunity and take with me the lessons and the support I developed in our beloved community.”
Montoya worked for Northern New Mexico from 2013-15 before returning in 2019. The school championed her work toward a successful mill levy campaign on trades education, and she was a host of the Live@Northern radio program on KDCE-AM.
“The experiences and support I have had in my time at Northern have really helped me to grow my capacity as a professional, and increased my dedication to raising awareness about the power of education to New Mexico’s communities,” Montoya said.
Northern President Rick Bailey said the pair’s work spoke for them.
“When you have a team of superstars shining brightly, with everyone working toward a common purpose, it is not uncommon for opportunities to appear," Bailey said.
