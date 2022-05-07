Stephanie Gurule-Leyba was a New Mexico Highlands University student about to take her medical school entrance exams years ago, when she made a pivot that likely altered the lives of thousands of students in the Santa Fe area. She decided to go into teaching, bringing her love for science along with her.
In a tearful surprise classroom visit to Ortiz Middle School on Wednesday, Gurule-Leyba's work engaging students in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math — known as STEM fields — earned her a Golden Apple award.
The Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico, based in Albuquerque, gives seven of the awards each year to outstanding teachers across the state. This year, all of honors will go to middle school teachers, who each will receive a $1,500 cash stipend and a $4,000 grant for professional development.
Gurule-Leyba, also named the 2017 New Mexico Teacher of the Year, applied for the award at the height of the pandemic. Disruptions spurred by the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a delay in issuing the awards.
In December 2020, her father, a longtime Las Vegas, N.M., educator and Spanish artist, Gene Gurule died.
"It's been a tough two years," she said to a room full of educators and her students, who she credited with keeping her sane. "I was honestly at a point I didn't think I was going to be able to move forward in the classroom."
Yet, Gurule-Leyba carried on.
Her mission is simple: to patch up what some in STEM may refer to as the "leaky pipeline," in which eager students become disengaged or excluded from opportunities in fields like medicine and computer science throughout their schooling — a problem that persists in particular for girls and minority students.
Gurule-Leyba's methods are more complex: creating a summer enrichment program, Scrub Club, in which students in grades 4-7 become crime scene investigators equipped with biomedical knowledge; sponsoring a competitive robotics club; and heading up biomedical classes students can start as early as sixth grade to help polish their future careers.
"They're not going to believe they can do it unless they're immersed in it," she said.
Gurule-Leyba, 52, founded Scrub Club in 2012, when she was a teacher at Capital High School. Hundreds of students have cycled through it since then. In 2018, she left her post at Capital to teach biomedical classes at Ortiz Middle School.
Many of her students are planning to engage in Capital's medical pathway, which has dual-credit courses and internship opportunities.
Before that, Gurule-Leyba taught in several other positions at Santa Fe Public Schools, including special education.
She hopes to invest her Golden Apple award in professional development for a type of hands-on instructional approach called APB — activity, problem and project-based learning. It involves designing solutions for real-world problems.
"I'm really trying to push this effort for middle school career exploration," Gurule-Leyba said. "I felt that this [Golden Apple] would be a really good platform to do that."
She said exposure to sciences and the biomedical field early will help preteens narrow their interests and stay involved with school.
"My goal is career pathways," Gurule-Leyba said. "And middle school is where they make those decisions regarding the future, without even realizing it."
"She's taught us very valuable things, and she's very kind," eighth grader Jeshua Leon said of Gurule-Leyba. "She also gives us little pep talks to prepare us for the real world."