One year ago today, a truck pulled down utility lines at Cerrillos Road and Richards Avenue, knocking out Xfinity internet service for many people in Santa Fe and Los Alamos.

Suddenly transported into a world we could barely imagine, life without the internet was difficult that day. Stores couldn’t ring up customers; people couldn’t get cash from ATMs or buy gas or even use cell phones to check on or notify family members of their safety.

Within a day or two, we got our connections back and quickly forgot how troubling it was spending 24 hours in the conditions that 400,000 New Mexicans face every day — living on the wrong side of the digital divide. These are not numbers; these are our neighbors.

Ferdi Serim is founder of NM FaCES and is a member of the Coalition for Public Education.

