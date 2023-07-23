One year ago today, a truck pulled down utility lines at Cerrillos Road and Richards Avenue, knocking out Xfinity internet service for many people in Santa Fe and Los Alamos.
Suddenly transported into a world we could barely imagine, life without the internet was difficult that day. Stores couldn’t ring up customers; people couldn’t get cash from ATMs or buy gas or even use cell phones to check on or notify family members of their safety.
Within a day or two, we got our connections back and quickly forgot how troubling it was spending 24 hours in the conditions that 400,000 New Mexicans face every day — living on the wrong side of the digital divide. These are not numbers; these are our neighbors.
We see digital equity as the civil rights issue of our time. The pandemic revealed how deeply differences in access to internet shapes our lives. Families with good internet access were able to shift more easily to working from home, staying in contact with friends and families, to take advantage of telehealth, and to avoid the worst of the effects of remote learning.
These differences are the heart of the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit and subsequent tech order which demands that all New Mexico students (particularly those “at-risk” by being students who are English-language learners, in special education, in poverty or Native American) have access to internet, computing devices and the support needed to run them.
As James Baldwin said, “I’m not responsible for what has happened. I’m responsible for what can happen.”
Digital equity happens when all individuals and communities have the information technology capacity needed for full participation in our society, democracy and economy. Digital equity is a doorway to civic and cultural participation, employment, lifelong learning and access to essential services. Working together, we can make this happen, and it will require that we go beyond “business as usual” to make it so.
Digital equity motivates a collaboration among the state Early Childhood Education and Care Department, the Higher Education Department, the Public Education Department, and the Office of Broadband Advancement and Expansion, providing access to MomentsTogether NM’s excellent videos and resources for parents (in English, Spanish, Diné and Vietnamese). Using NMPBS datacasting infrastructure, we are reaching early childhood centers and home providers in McKinley, San Juan and Cibola counties, including areas underserved or unserved by broadband.
Digital inclusion refers to the activities necessary to ensure all individuals and communities, including the most disadvantaged, have access to and use of information and communication technologies. Digital inclusion requires intentional strategies and investments to reduce and eliminate historical, institutional and structural barriers to access, and use technology.
These strategies address the vital signs for opportunities to Learn: technology access (home connectivity and computing devices); human access (literacy/language and online learning skills); support capacity (ongoing help in developing digital fluency).
We’ve learned from the success of the Promotores (community health workers) model, in which people seeking to improve their health are supported by someone just like them — from the same community, sharing language and culture. We’re adapting the digital navigator model used by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance to engage parents as peer coaches in support of digital inclusion, giving one hour per week to support local families.
The future of public education depends on digital inclusion to remove barriers to community engagement, which in New Mexico means family engagement. This means acompañar (accompany) to walk alongside, meeting families where they are, by showing up and including the voices of all parents seeking to improve learning for their children.
Working together, we are building bridges of policy and practice to describe how to fully engage untapped talents, energies and time in every community.
Ferdi Serim is founder of NM FaCES and is a member of the Coalition for Public Education.