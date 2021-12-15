Albuquerque-based education consultant Bárbara Medina will take the lead at Northern New Mexico College as interim president starting Jan.14, when President Rick Bailey is set to step down.
Bailey is credited with improving financial conditions at the college in the wake of embezzlement and financial mismanagement allegations against the previous administration after he took office in 2016.
He announced last month he had been selected as president at Southern Oregon University.
Northern Board of Regents President Michael Martin confirmed Medina's selection Wednesday evening after an executive session.
She will receive the prorated pay from Bailey's $175,000 annual salary for the six months she remains in office, Martin said.
In an email Wednesday night, Medina said she was hoping to continue the "positive work" of the Board of Regents at the college.
"Northern New Mexico College is a true gem that serves our communities well," she said.
Medina was selected from a pool of four other candidates — including the college's athletic director, Ryan Cordova, and Arts and Human Sciences Department Chair Mateo Frazier — after the regents held interviews this month.
According a 13-page redacted résumé published on the college's website, Medina is the sole proprietor of 3milagros Education Consulting.
The résumé states she received her bachelor's degree in Colorado in 1979 before acquiring a master's in education from St. John's College and a doctoral degree in practice and policy from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
In addition to consulting, she's also worked as a teacher and adjunct professor and for the Colorado Department of Education, according to her résumé.
"We had five good candidates and we wanted to have someone in place so they could meet President Bailey before he left for Oregon," Martin said.
Martin added, the board selected former Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García to head the search for a permanent president on a $25,000 contract.
Martin said the board wants to make a final decision on hiring by July 1.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.