Reading Quest, a local nonprofit focused on literacy, is hosting a workshop for parents from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday about how to support struggling readers.
The free online workshop will share reading strategies and engaging resources for parents, older siblings and volunteer tutors who wish to help first through fifth grade students reading below their grade level.
To register, send an email to readingquestcenter@gmail.com.
