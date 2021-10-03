Ignited Minds, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was founded the summer of 2020, after our schools were shuttered with the onset of COVID-19 and directed to online learning.
Our group provides free tutoring to New Mexico middle and high school students in all academic subjects.
Our mission is to help New Mexico middle and high school students advance their academic achievement and self-esteem through school success.
Our values: We respect and honor every student’s learning needs.
Our vision: helping New Mexico increase its graduation rate and surpass the 88 percent national high school graduation rate.
We will facilitate this with direct tutoring services to students in active and strategic school partnerships.
Our goal: establish an annual summer math camp for 75 students and establish in-house tutoring centers in our school-partner schools.
The student survey we conducted from the 700 student sessions we tutored online during the 2020-21 academic year revealed that with tutoring, students completed all class assignments after having one to five missing assignments before tutoring.
With tutoring, students had no failing grades and improved their grades above a C average after having failed.
This academic year, we are performing class-integrated tutoring at Monte del Sol Charter School in Santa Fe, and a school in the Chama Valley and Albuquerque. We tutor private students during out-of-school time and foster care students who reside at Child’s Haven Inc., a crisis shelter for foster children, and after they are discharged to a foster family.
Tutors are needed across the state in all subject areas, but particularly the STEM subjects. If you have a college degree with work experience, whether you are retired or engaged in a job, New Mexico students and schools need your help to accelerate learning. Ignited Minds tutors donate two hours weekly to our program.
Due to the COVID-19 resurgence, our tutors are 100 percent online for a second year. However, our plan is to send tutors in-person to our school partners after the pandemic.
If you live in Santa Fe and have the ability to tutor, visit our website or call us for an interview. Donations are always welcome so we can continue to provide free tutoring to New Mexico students. We also have board of director opportunities.
We feel our efforts are paying off. We got this testimonial from a 10th grade student who needed some help.
“I like the way they help us no matter the subject or how difficult it is to work with us kids,” the student said. “I have learned many things while being tutored that have really helped me in English class.”
