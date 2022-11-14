Northern New Mexico College is expected to announce its new president shortly after Thanksgiving following a search committee's interviews and community forums with four finalists for the job.

Among the contenders are outgoing New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas; state Higher Education Deputy Secretary Patricia Trujillo, an Española Valley native who was a tenured professor at Northern and served as founding director of the college's Office of Equity and Diversity; and two experienced out-of-state educators: Bruno Hicks, vice president of academic affairs at Dalton State College in Dalton, Ga., and Yueh-Ting Lee, a professor in the applied psychology program at Southern Illinois University.

Northern initially set a July 1 deadline to find a successor for former President Rick Bailey, who left in mid-January. Since then, the college has been led by Interim President Bárbara Medina.

