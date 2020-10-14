A New Mexico State University report on teacher vacancies across the state’s public schools offers some encouraging news, but a nagging question remains.
What will it look like as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on New Mexico’s education system become more fully known?
The annual New Mexico Educator Vacancy Report, released Tuesday, showed an 11 percent decrease in teaching vacancies overall in 2020, as well as increases in student enrollment and completion of college education programs for the 2019-20 school year. Teacher openings fell from 644 in 2019 to 571 as of Sept. 25. The report also revealed the number of college students enrolling in educator preparation programs rose by nearly 200, from 1,094 in the 2018-19 academic year to 1,287 last year.
The number of students completing those programs jumped to 927 from 746 over the same time frame.
It was an encouraging halt to a steady decline in which enrollment figures had dropped by 43 percent over the previous 10 years.
Higher education enrollment figures are based on the previous year because numbers for the current year are still being tabulated, said Rachel Boren, director of NMSU’s Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation and Policy Center.
Boren said the good news is offset by uncertainty of the impact of the pandemic, which has had a profound impact on schools since March.
She noted a decline in overall K-12 enrollment in New Mexico could have led to a decrease in vacancies, adding all schools transitioned from in-person to remote learning in late March to conclude the 2019-20 school year. It wasn’t until after Labor Day that public schools had the option of going to a hybrid model with students in the classroom for a couple of days during the week.
She said that if public school enrollment figures change dramatically next year, it could significantly affect teacher openings.
“I think it’s great that we can get excited about a decrease [in openings], but what happens next year?” Boren said.
Researchers combed job openings on each school district’s website or the New Mexico Regional Education Applicant Placement database. In the event no information was available, they called individual districts to collect the data and grouped them by district and teaching area or job type. The data did not include private schools or charter schools.
The report also broke down vacancies into five regions, four of which saw a decrease. The northwest area of the state, which included the Four Corners region and locales as far east as Española, had 113 openings, compared to 96 in 2019.
The central region, which included Albuquerque and Santa Fe, had the most vacancies with 258, but that was a decrease of 51.
Española Public Schools Superintendent Fred Trujillo said his district worked extremely hard over the summer to fill vacancies. Trujillo said there were 30 to 40 openings at the start of last year and some were never filled. That forced the district to use long-term substitutes in some classes, which Trujillo said he wanted to avoid.
This year, he and his administrative staff focused heavily on recruiting teachers, even finding international teachers and using the Teach for America program to fill positions. The result: The Española district has only three openings as of this week, Trujillo said.
“We did our due diligence this year,” Trujillo said. “It was a concerted effort with principals and directors. I think it was just knowing how to recruit and becoming very vigilant about getting teachers in your schools.”
When broken down by teaching subjects, math and science had the most openings, with 35 and 33 positions respectively, followed by language arts, which had 25. The report also showed elementary and special-education teachers combined to make up more than half of the openings statewide.
Veronica García, superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools, said math and special-education positions have been the hardest to fill for the district. She said those positions take special qualities and can be very demanding. She also pointed out that college graduates with degrees in math also have private-sector opportunities that can be more lucrative.
García said that while the decrease is promising, it shouldn’t take away from concerns about teacher shortages in the state.
“We have, I believe, the fourth-oldest [teacher] workforce in the country,” García said of New Mexico’s teachers. “So, more people are going to be retiring. That’s just a fact. We have fewer people going to college and into education [prior to this year]. That’s been a fact. How are we going to mitigate the upcoming teacher shortage? It’s not going to stay where it’s at.”
