The New Mexico State University Board of Regents on Friday named the members of a committee that will conduct a search for a new leader to replace former Chancellor Dan Arvizu.
Instead of a chancellor, NMSU will hire a president, the board said in a news release. The change will restore a management structure in place prior to Arvizu’s arrival in 2018.
The title is also more consistent with other top university officials across New Mexico, including the structure in place at the home of the Aggies’ rival, the University of New Mexico.
The board also announced upcoming listening sessions when the public may share opinions on candidates.
Arvizu indicated in December he would not seek renewal of his contract, which was set to expire in June.
Former NMSU President Jay Gogue was named interim chancellor in April.
The committee searching for the new president includes 25 members connected to the campus, including students, faculty and staff, and representatives of community colleges and businesses. Together, they make up nearly a quarter of the committee.
Ben Woods, NMSU’s former senior vice president for external relations, will serve as committee chairman, Ammu Devasthali, chair of the board of regents, said in statement.
“I am confident the efforts of this entire committee will lead to the selection of an outstanding new president for NMSU,” she added.
NMSU is also seeking the public’s feedback on the university’s next president through listening sessions and surveys. The university has hosted two listening sessions in Las Cruces and will venture across the state — to Hobbs, Gallup, Española, Raton, Tucumcari, Deming, Carrizozo, Albuquerque, Grants and Alamogordo — to hear additional perspectives.
Devasthali said it’s an “exciting time” to be at NMSU.
“For generations, the work done at our university and in service to our land-grant mission has changed the lives of countless people for the better,” she said. “Those efforts haven’t stopped — they continue to happen each day and will still be happening long into the future.”