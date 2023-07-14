The New Mexico State University Board of Regents on Friday named the members of a committee that will conduct a search for a new leader to replace former Chancellor Dan Arvizu.

Instead of a chancellor, NMSU will hire a president, the board said in a news release. The change will restore a management structure in place prior to Arvizu’s arrival in 2018.

The title is also more consistent with other top university officials across New Mexico, including the structure in place at the home of the Aggies’ rival, the University of New Mexico.

Recommended for you