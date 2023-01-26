LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Students in Jacob Avery’s housing insecurity and homelessness class at New Mexico Highlands University received an unusual assignment Tuesday night.

Their homework: search for studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in Santa Fe and Albuquerque.

They were asked to make note of the costs: What are the average and lowest rental prices available? Would a minimum-wage worker be able to afford the apartment working 40 hours per week? What kind of income would be required to rent each apartment without being burdened by payments of more than 30% of a household’s gross income?

Professor Jacob Avery speaks to students Tuesday during his housing insecurity and homelessness class at New Mexico Highlands University.
Jessica Garcia Montoya responds to the prompt given to students Tuesday during professor Jacob Avery’s housing insecurity and homelessness class at New Mexico Highlands University.

