As a BBC News reporter covering Wall Street, I regularly saw how the business community swooned when a company made a significant pivot or change in its business model, as when Netflix embraced streaming, or Apple unveiled its iPhone. Stock prices often rose and society celebrated corporate innovation.
Unfortunately, the public sector, particularly public schools, has rarely enjoyed such celebrations. Roughly overnight, the Santa Fe Public Schools and other educational organizations did something never done before at such a scale and across every grade level; we pivoted to online operations.
We should be singing their praises and celebrating their achievements.
As well as recognizing teachers and other staff members for the astonishing change they created, we need to also celebrate students and their families for what they accomplished, their resilience, and their ability to pivot in the pandemic. The Santa Fe Public Schools School Board administration did this by sending out certificates in early June, celebrating “the life skills and technological learning during the extraordinary 2020-2021 school year.”
The certificate goes on to recognize “newfound skills and successfully meeting the challenges of remote and hybrid learning due to the pandemic.” It also says, “these skills are important for college, careers, and continued learning in the 21st century and will forever be a transformative force in our schools.”
For many working parents, family members, and supportive community members, it was a year of profound learning for the students in our lives. At almost every age, they learned to manage email accounts and calendars, navigate different apps and software, interact and communicate online and more. Many also assisted with household cleaning and meal preparation — all while navigating internet issues, limited bandwidth, and other unfamiliar tasks and issues.
Kimberly Corbitt said she printed the certificate for her sixth-grade daughter. “After a really rough year, we appreciated the language on the certificate feeling very authentic and real. We needed to acknowledge some of what Alice managed that was above and beyond the school curriculum,” she said.
“My children learned resilience that we can survive something, which initially felt overwhelming,” said Jennifer Stennis, a mother of two Carlos Gilbert Elementary School students. "They learned to take things day by day.
“As a family, we learned to be more patient with each other, and we were able to be together more as a family," she added. "We learned to take advantage of some of the freedoms that were a byproduct of the pandemic.”
Another clear theme for families was finding that being together constantly, which was not always easy, often strengthened relationships and individuality, as well as mutual respect and understanding.
Oscar Rodriguez, a parent of a student at Gonzales Community School, put it this way: “My daughter turned a corner during the pandemic. She mostly managed her own space, schedule, homework and everything. She finally came to see herself as an independent person.”
My great hope is that we can continue to build the strength and flexibility in all of our schools, to pivot when needed, and to celebrate the resilience and adaptability of our students, families, and staff.
“There was a lot of innovation this year, though I’m concerned that the bigger schools, Title I schools, won’t be empowered to insist on change. I’m worried that we’ll fall back to old habits, especially where we have fewer privileged families,” says Maia Cortissoz, a parent of two students who attended El Camino Real Academy.
It’s clear that we now have an opportunity to leap forward and improve our schools. We also need to increase the ability of all families to have a voice in the evolution. We must make learning increasingly relevant and inclusive of durable life skills, including being adaptable, using technology, maintaining independence and practicing self-care. All these abilities will serve students and society well in the years ahead.
Learning Santa Fe is a bimonthly column by a variety of community voices about the state of our schools and education in general. Kate Noble is president of the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education.
