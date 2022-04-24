Ever since Capital High School junior Chloe Lowrie, 17, was a student at Ramirez Thomas Elementary School, she has wanted to be a teacher.
On a recent Thursday evening after school, she’s getting a taste of what that might be like while tutoring elementary schoolers at her alma mater through a new, state-funded program Santa Fe Public Schools launched this year.
“I still get nervous talking in front of kids,” Lowrie said as a cluster of third and fifth graders worked out addition problems on miniature white boards. “But this is a good program because it works one-on-one with the kids and gives them the boost they really need.”
The district’s new Near Peer tutoring program started in February and is training 25 high schoolers ages 13 to 18 to provide tutoring services at elementary schools including Nava Elementary School, Nina Otero Community School and Ramirez Thomas.
Teachers from each elementary school have referred children to the tutoring service, and each school has a classroom devoted to the twice-weekly after-school program.
Tutors get paid $14 an hour, using more than $498,000 in federal pandemic relief funds distributed by the New Mexico Public Education Department. They all undergo weekly training alongside their tutoring shifts.
The program funds are set to last through next fall. A request for applications from the Public Education Department outlines the program as a way to get high schoolers paid experiences in the education field, citing a need to attract and retain teachers who better reflect the state’s population.
The document states tutors must receive direct instruction in areas like childhood development, literacy and numeracy.
On a Friday in early April, the tutoring team tuned into an online training session with Santa Fe Public Schools volunteer Cynthia Torcasso on terms like “growth mindset” in math.
“I always encourage tutors to consider resisting answering or jumping in too quickly,” Torcasso advised a group of tutors before explaining methods of teaching kids math concepts like subtraction and division.
Education blog EdNotes reports efforts to train teachers to work in their home states have been shown to increase retention as well as boost the language and racial diversity of teacher pools.
Lowrie quit her after-school job at a McDonald’s to join the Near Peer program, she said.
“I was so overworked,” she said. “I really like this because the hours aren’t that long, and I really like being here.”
Being in the program has helped solidify her plans to study education at the University of New Mexico, she said. That’s exactly what Santa Fe Public Schools administrators were hoping for when they applied for the funding.
“A key goal of this program is to provide high school students with access to paid work-based learning opportunities, which we believe will develop a cohesive student-to-teacher pipeline,” Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez said about the program in a recent news release.
On a recent Thursday evening, Lowrie was leading a group of elementary schoolers through a spelling and addition activity, where students use Scrabble tile values to spell their names and add up the points. It was her first time leading the tutoring lesson since she joined more than a month ago.
“I was all nervous,” Lowrie said after.
Each team of high school tutors is paired with a tutor facilitator, according to district volunteer and event coordinator Sabra Romero.
After Lowrie’s lesson, she and another tutor, Capital High School freshman Erin Lucio, 15, debriefed with their facilitator Avery Lin, a 20-year-old freshman at St. John’s College in Santa Fe.
The three discussed ways to make the layout of Lowrie’s lesson more challenging for kids in the future. Lin and Lowrie acknowledge designing tutoring lessons can be difficult because the students bring such a wide variety of skills.
“We’ve done a lot of work on literacy and reading,” Lin said. “It’s something we can always work on.”
Lin said the chance to take part in the program is also helping him decide if he’d like to pursue a career in teaching and he’s leaning toward doing it.
Lucio, who also attended Ramirez Thomas as an elementary schooler, said she became interested in the program when she remembered seeing tutors at school herself as a kid.
“I always thought I wanted to be like them when I grow up,” she said.
The district hopes to see the program grow. Romero estimates the program will extend tutoring services to up to 60 elementary school students.
“Right now, we have a really small program,” Lin said. “I think we’re hoping next year to make the program bigger. … I think this is something a lot of kids could benefit from in addition to giving students experience.”