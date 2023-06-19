A new set of student achievement data that highlights the lasting effects of the coronavirus pandemic’s learning losses across the state also shows a mixed bag of deficiencies and successes at local public schools — with several listed among the best in New Mexico and some in need of extra support.
The New Mexico Public Education Department on Friday released the first post-pandemic collection of data that examines student achievement. The 2021-22 statistics from the state’s 852 public schools offer a detailed portrait of each school on a new online portal called New Mexico Vistas.
Families can view how a school fares when it comes to student proficiency, attendance, English-learning progress and, when applicable, graduation rates.
Each of those measures can be broken down further to examine the progress in each school for low-income kids, special education students and Native Americans and English-language learners — groups identified in a landmark education lawsuit as requiring additional investments.
The data will help the state determine which schools and student groups need more resources to support growth, Public Education Cabinet Secretary Arsenio Romero said in an interview Monday.
“When we make these big decisions — these hard decisions — about where to put our resources, our time, our efforts, our dollars, it should never be based on what we think or what we feel. It should be based on what we know,” Romero said.
Families and community members, meanwhile, can use the data to hold schools accountable for growth and advocate for the needs of their particular student, said Greg Frostad, the education department’s assistant secretary for policy, research and technology.
“Families can work together with the schools to make sure that the schools are able to provide what the communities and the students need,” Frostad said.
One of the key takeaways from the new data: About a quarter of public schools across the state and in the Santa Fe district — about 200 schools total — will face Public Education Department intervention.
The eight sites at Santa Fe Public Schools include El Camino Real Academy, Amy Biehl Community School, Aspen Community School, Desert Sage Academy, Ortiz Middle School, Gonzales Community School and Ramirez Thomas Elementary School.
Santa Fe-based New Mexico Connections Academy, a state-chartered online school with about 1,400 students, also will face interventions.
Different schools will be subject to different levels of intervention.
The data sorts schools into several categories. The top 25% of schools attain “spotlight school” status. Those on the right path but shy of the top 25% are called “traditional.” Schools requiring intervention from the department due to poor performance by a particular student demographic group are identified for “targeted support.” And “comprehensive support” schools require more help from the department because of low graduation rates, poor performance or poor outcomes for a particular student group.
These categorizations aren’t meant to be punitive, Romero said. Rather, they’re meant to identify which schools and which student groups need more funding from the department to improve.
El Camino Real Academy, identified as a “comprehensive support” school, is facing the highest level of intervention from the department. The school, which serves nearly 800 students in prekindergarten through eighth grade, is in need of extra support specifically for students learning English.
New Mexico Connections also is at the “comprehensive support” level — in this case because of graduation rates that fall below 50%.
Amy Biehl, Desert Sage and Gonzales have been identified for “additional targeted support” for economically disadvantaged students. Aspen and Ramirez Thomas are on the same rung to support English-language learners. And Ortiz requires “additional targeted support” for both economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities, the data shows.
Each school facing intervention — in partnership with the district and the Public Education Department — must provide plans for improvement.
Santa Fe Public Schools is reviewing the new data and verifying its validity, Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez wrote in an email. The district will hire a new employee, a director of school improvement, to help its schools make progress, he added.
Once that process is complete, Chavez said the data will offer each school a “baseline” from which to improve.
“It will provide a path for all districts to follow and help provide direction in which we can move towards,” he said.
The data shows Santa Fe Public Schools’ average scores decreased by about 10 points overall between 2018-19 and 2021-22.
New Mexico Vistas assigns each school a score between zero and 100, which Romero said is a “glimpse of how that school is doing.”
The average score for all New Mexico districts was 53. For Santa Fe Public Schools, the average was lower, around 38.
That wasn’t the case before COVID-19. In 2018-19, the district averaged around 46 points per school. Each score dipped by an average of eight points during the pandemic.
The differences between the two most recent sets of New Mexico Vistas data will provide a road map for improvement, Chavez wrote in an email.
“We knew that as we returned from remote learning we would have a set back,” he wrote. “However, this shows in what areas and what schools saw the greatest impact.”
More than a third of the district’s schools achieved “spotlight” status. Among them: Acequia Madre, Atalaya, Carlos Gilbert, Chaparral and Wood Gormley elementary schools; El Dorado Community School; Mandela International Magnet School; and the Academy for Technology and the Classics.
State-chartered New Mexico School for the Arts and the MASTERS Program in Santa Fe also were identified as spotlight schools.
Another notable improvement: The Early College Opportunities High School saw the school district’s single greatest improvement, scoring 16 points higher in 2021-22 than in 2018-19 and moving from “comprehensive support” to requiring no state intervention.
“We have many schools that we can celebrate, and we should,” Chavez wrote in an email. “Even those schools with high marks and designations can still improve; we will not be satisfied until we can get all schools trending in the right direction.”
The new data marks the beginning of a data-gathering promise Romero made upon his appointment earlier this year.
Since taking office in March, he has been looking for reliable numbers to quantify student outcomes. Good statistics make for good policy decisions, he said, adding the data is the first step toward a better understanding of New Mexico’s educational landscape.
“This is going to be one part of the picture — one piece of that — but it’s a big piece,” Romero said. “We need this to be able to move forward with our efforts, with our decision-making, with our dollars.”
More data is coming soon, Romero said. Numbers from the 2022-23 school year and graduation rates from 2022 will be released in August.