A new set of student achievement data that highlights the lasting effects of the coronavirus pandemic’s learning losses across the state also shows a mixed bag of deficiencies and successes at local public schools — with several listed among the best in New Mexico and some in need of extra support.

The New Mexico Public Education Department on Friday released the first post-pandemic collection of data that examines student achievement. The 2021-22 statistics from the state’s 852 public schools offer a detailed portrait of each school on a new online portal called New Mexico Vistas.

Families can view how a school fares when it comes to student proficiency, attendance, English-learning progress and, when applicable, graduation rates.