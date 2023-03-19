Arsenio Romero’s office already is filled with the mementos of his time as a teacher, principal and school superintendent.

LEGO Minifigures — all villains, mostly from horror films — stand in rows on part of his desk at the state Public Education Department. It’s a collection the agency’s new Cabinet secretary, on the job for just over a week, started as a teacher after a student brought him a miniature Pumpkinhead to celebrate Halloween.

The lamp on Romero’s desk, decorated with a comic-book-style city skyline, is a de facto trophy, celebrating his years as a principal transforming low-performing Las Cruces schools into high achievers. And his metal nameplate and business card holder were gifts from welding students in Deming and Los Lunas, districts where Romero served as superintendent.