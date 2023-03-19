Arsenio Romero’s office already is filled with the mementos of his time as a teacher, principal and school superintendent.
LEGO Minifigures — all villains, mostly from horror films — stand in rows on part of his desk at the state Public Education Department. It’s a collection the agency’s new Cabinet secretary, on the job for just over a week, started as a teacher after a student brought him a miniature Pumpkinhead to celebrate Halloween.
The lamp on Romero’s desk, decorated with a comic-book-style city skyline, is a de facto trophy, celebrating his years as a principal transforming low-performing Las Cruces schools into high achievers. And his metal nameplate and business card holder were gifts from welding students in Deming and Los Lunas, districts where Romero served as superintendent.
Unanimously confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday, Romero is now officially New Mexico’s top education administrator, succeeding Kurt Steinhaus, who retired in January.
Though the department’s top spot has been plagued by near-constant turnover in recent years, Romero said he’s planning to stay in the position long term to ensure consistency. And he’s wasted no time in getting comfortable in the new role: His office is decorated, and his focus on the future is clear.
“I know that there’s been a lot of change and unstableness here,” said Romero, a Belen native. “What I would love for everybody to know is that I’m here for the long haul.
“I’ve been in districts that have needed a lot of work and support, and, everywhere I’ve been, I’ve been able to have positive impacts,” he added. “I have every intention of doing that here.”
Though longtime acquaintances might not know of Romero’s weakness for LEGOs, he’s a familiar presence within New Mexico’s tight-knit education circles. His appointment brought praise in that community, with predictions he’ll be a stabilizing force at PED, charged with overseeing the state’s schools.
“He has spent his career positively impacting the future of the students in New Mexico,” Elisa Begueria, superintendent of Lake Arthur Municipal Schools and one of Romero’s former colleagues, said of the new secretary before the Senate Rules Committee on Wednesday.
“Wherever he goes, he is laser focused on student improvement. … He’s the kind of thinker we need now. He’s the kind of educator we need now,” added Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque.
Educators’ confidence in Romero — and Romero’s own, he said — come from his experience leading schools and districts forward. He increased student proficiency and graduation rates by double digits during his tenure in Deming, and he’s already headed PED leadership training programs, Stewart said. The only thing changing now is the scale of his new job.
No. 1 on Romero’s agenda: Implementing the bills from this year’s legislative session, which he said he sees as good education policy. His current work includes instituting House Bill 130, which will extend student learning time to 1,140 hours annually and was signed by the governor Thursday.
Extended learning time was one of Romero’s hallmarks as a school administrator; he implemented additional time as a principal in Las Cruces and as an administrator in Roswell, Deming and Los Lunas. In each case, he said, it improved student outcomes.
“Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve seen it. I’ve got data to back it up [and] both data and anecdotal stories to say how impactful this was for students,” Romero said.
Many teachers have resisted extended learning time, citing other policy changes — decreasing class sizes, increasing attendance or improving school staffing — they said would make a bigger difference in student outcomes.
Romero said he understands the concern but noted, in his experience, the change has been manageable for teachers. He added the extended hours means additional compensation going into teachers’ budgets, retirement accounts and local economies.
The legislative session now complete, Romero is turning his attention to ensuring consistent support for school staff, internal policy and responses to issues related to the Yazzie/Martinez court decision, in which a judge identified populations to whom the state failed to provide adequate education.
The state has spent the years since the 2018 creating plans responsive to the lawsuit and expanding equity efforts, with Public Education Department financial data showing the department spent about $750 million on support efforts for special-education, bilingual and at-risk students in the 2021-22 school year.
Romero, though, wants to take a step back, ensuring data supports the decisions the department makes when it comes to students identified in the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit.
“To be able to make sure we make the right decisions, the first step to really providing the resources that these students that fall under Yazzie/Martinez need is to make sure that we have the right data,” he said.
In addition to his own plans to stick around at the Public Education Department — he is the fourth PED secretary since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was inaugurated in 2019 — Romero hopes to make improvements that will inspire consistency for teachers, principals and superintendents.
Additional professional development, including instruction on research-backed pedagogy and leadership training, will ensure educators have the support to implement effective curricula and stay in their jobs longer, Romero said.
“When we see certain areas that we know are good for kids and we know that we have strong professional development and instructional materials behind, that’s something I want to be able to support and provide to everybody. Because we know it works,” he said.
One of the other major changes Romero hopes to make is improved data collection methods within the department. Data determines policy, he said, so incomplete or inaccurate information can lead departments, districts and schools in the wrong direction.
For instance, Romero said, every school district defines and measures “chronic absenteeism” differently, resulting in inconsistent data on what it means for students to be chronically absent and no reliable policy recommendations on what to do about it.
Romero said he plans to examine the department’s data collection processes to ensure its providing the right information, accurately.
This will be a boon for the department’s response to Yazzie/Martinez, too, Romero said. The first step to improving conditions for low-income, special-education, English-language learning and Native American students — the groups identified in the lawsuit — is understanding the needs of these students based on reliable data.
Despite New Mexico’s oft-reported spot at the bottom of educational achievement in the U.S., Romero is confident these kinds of adjustments — a formula for success based on his experience and ongoing work at the Public Education Department — will translate to improvement in student outcomes across the state.
“We know what the recipe is to do this because we’ve seen other states do it. I know what the recipe is because I’ve seen it done myself, both at a school [and] district level,” Romero said.
Once that recipe is implemented, Romero said, “the rest of the country is going to be reading a whole different thing about New Mexico.”