A $10 million request nestled in the Legislature’s budget bill would fund a four-year pilot grant program to get more job-related learning in classrooms.
The program is recommended in a new report on college and career readiness released by the New Mexico Public Education Department and the Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation. It would offer grants to public schools statewide to provide more technical career courses and work-based options, like student internships.
The report found overall student participation in dual-credit college classes and technical courses was high but said only 16 percent of high schoolers took two or more of these types of classes in the 2019-20 school year.
Students with disabilities participated in those courses at a significantly lower rate, the report says.
Of the 77 percent of New Mexico seniors who graduated from high school in 2020, 61 percent enrolled in college within a year of graduation, according to the report. Meanwhile, just
3.8 percent of high school students did any worksite-based learning.
The report cals for more participation in college and career preparation programs, and it says providing funding to expand them would help fulfill requirements of the landmark ruling in the Yazzie/Martinez education lawsuit, which requires more equitable education for certain groups of students.
The report cites “promising practices” in some schools but said the state has “fallen short of redesigning high schools in ways that engage all students” and programs have not been “implemented at a scale that reaches a critical mass of New Mexico high schools.”
Jemez Pueblo Department of Education Director Kevin Shendo, a member of the advisory team for the report, said the pilot program would allow schools more freedom to build work-related education programs.
“Just the focus on two content areas, math and English language arts, has really limited the flexibility of schools to become creative and responsive to local communities,” he said.
Shendo’s department works with Northern New Mexico College to offer pipe-fitting and electrical programs to high school students in the pueblo, largely in response to workforce needs at Los Alamos National Laboratory and other entities.
His agency also hopes to develop construction and home design programs to address local housing shortages and wants to find local film industry internships for students.
More funds dedicated to college and career readiness would allow communities more control over what happens in their classrooms, Shendo said.
“This has been on the table as a discussion quite a bit, but it’s never been a focused effort,” he said. “I think with this study and the recommendations, this is something that can be pursued and actually empower our different communities throughout the state.”
