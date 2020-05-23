Santa Fe Public Schools has announced a new principal at Gonzales Community School.
Christopher Lopez has been promoted to principal for the 2020-21 school year after spending the past decade at Gonzales as an assistant principal and English teacher. Candice Flint, who has served as Gonzales’ principal since 2018, will join the district's Human Resources Department.
“With his extensive experience at Gonzales, [Lopez] will quickly take the helm and provide outstanding service to the school’s culturally rich community,” Superintendent Veronica García said in a news release.
The district also announced a search is underway for a new principal at Kearny Elementary after Stephanie Hubley informed the district Friday she had accepted a job elsewhere.
