Teacher vacancies and retirements are on the rise in New Mexico’s public schools, and some are pointing to the college classrooms where teachers themselves are learning as part of the problem.
A report released by researchers at New Mexico State University on Wednesday called the deficiencies in public schools “staggering.” As of Sept. 10, New Mexico’s public schools (not including state charters) were down by 1,727 educational staff members; overwhelmingly, more than 1,000 of them are teachers. That’s up from the 571 teacher vacancies reported at the same time in 2020.
The number of people in New Mexico entering teacher-education programs during the 2020-21 school year increased, yet the number of students completing them declined, according to the report.
At a Legislative Education Study Committee meeting Tuesday, leaders of teacher-preparation programs — traditional and alternative alike — spoke out about low professor pay and stringent requirements they say are keeping New Mexico from staffing schools with willing, qualified educators from backgrounds that match the demographics of public school students.
At that meeting, Rep. Andrés Romero, D-Albuquerque, stressed the need for better data collection at the state level around what happens to those who complete teacher preparation programs: Are they staying in the profession longer than five years?
Dean Hansel Burley at the University of New Mexico College of Education, where enrollment has declined,said Tuesday his school isn’t certain about what happens to teachers once they get licensed through the college’s teaching programs.
“We don’t have a good tracking mechanism that I know about, for after those students leave us,” he said.
Of those who are entering or completed programs last school year, 60 percent were in an alternative licensure program — meaning they have their bachelor’s degrees and can fast-track gaining credentials, sometimes while teaching.
Alternative pathways are associated with higher rates of diversity compared with traditional teaching programs, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics — but research from the Learning Policy Institute also shows that in Northern New Mexico, those finishing out alternative licenses often are underprepared.
That lack of preparedness could be exacerbated this year as schools return to in-person learning through the pandemic, in the mind of Tiffany Bracamontes, who coordinates two teacher-preparation programs at Santa Fe Community College.
“Part of it is definitely related to COVID-19,” she said. “The other [part] is that some of them are brand new teachers, and they’re teaching under stressful situations with COVID requirements, and they’re overwhelmed being first-year teachers.”
Through the pandemic, Bracamontes said, she saw enrollment drop by half in both the teacher-preparation alternative licensure program and in the bilingual early education programs she oversees.
And while the fall semester started off strong with 22 students enrolled in the alternative licensure pathway, six have dropped out.
She added that sometimes, districts advertising teaching jobs through alternative licensure might undersell the amount of work required to take classes while teaching in the classroom.
“A lot of future teachers do not expect that there are a few steps they have to take to apply to a teacher-preparation program,” she said.
When it comes to teacher preparation in New Mexico, the challenges are twofold: getting teachers into understaffed schools through the pandemic and fulfilling needs identified by the 2018 Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit — which called for more comprehensive education for low-income, Native American, English-language learner and disabled students.
Like other colleges, Northern New Mexico College reexamined the school’s teacher-education department after the ruling in an attempt to bolster enrollment.
Department chair Sandra Rodriguez said Tuesday that by partnering with local school districts and helping to cover the cost of Praxis exams that teachers must take in order to get licensed, the department saw better results. Enrollment increased by 10 to 25 students per year, and they performed better.
In spring, the school had 85 students enrolled in its various teacher-preparation programs. While there were once no students aiming for a bachelor’s degree in early education, the department graduated 10 people in that area last semester.
But Rodriguez said if the state wants to see continued growth, lawmakers need to invest in supplementing faculty salaries in teacher-education programs.
Rodriguez said the problem involves competitive salaries, as local colleges compete with school districts and educational organizations for qualified staff. An associate professor at Northern New Mexico College is usually offered $62,000 a year, similar to the starting salary of top-tier public school teachers.
“Without being able to get faculty to help in the recruiting and advising, we can maintain what we have but we cannot grow,” she said before the education study committee.
Elena Salazar, who coordinates New Mexico’s only alternative licensure program — Leading Educators through Alternative Pathways, or LEAP — drew attention Tuesday to the possible barriers potential teachers face when taking Praxis exams.
The program has helped place 400 teachers since it began in 2019, Salazar said. Notably, this year’s LEAP cohort contains higher rates of Hispanic, Native American and Black participants compared with the state’s current teacher demographics.
But of the 2019-20 cohort, 51 percent never passed the writing Praxis exam required for Level 1 teacher licensure in New Mexico.
“We’re hoping that as a Legislature you can look for an alternative demonstration of teacher competency for Level 1 licensure,” she said during the hearing.
Bracamontes is concerned about that, too. At SFCC, she sees students who speak English as a second language and others with learning disabilities show teacher potential but fail at their standardized exams.
Heading into the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers who sit on a subcommittee dedicated to teacher preparation will make decisions on which of 12 identified areas they’ll advocate for funding to help get more New Mexicans ready to teach in classrooms.
Those areas include issues like licensure tests, data availability and “grow your own” programs.
