Anya Eckert, the lead teacher at La Casita Preschool in northern Santa Fe, said last year’s students often drew artistic — but sometimes angry — renderings of the coronavirus, complete with its red protein spikes.
Children also were fixated, she recalled, on volcanoes and earthquakes.
“They had a lot of concern about death and dying,” Eckert said. “I think that’s just how they were relating. They knew it was something really big.”
This year is different.
“Everybody is a little less concerned,” she said. “… The feeling that they get from the world around them is not the same as last year.”
There are other changes among children attending the parent cooperative-style preschool off Alamo Drive, most of whom are too young to remember pre-pandemic life. Eckert recently introduced her class to cotton candy — a treat preschoolers usually have encountered at fairs and carnivals. But most of her students had never attended such events due to pandemic-related shutdowns.
La Casita also has seen a drop in enrollment and less parent involvement, Eckert said.
COVID-19 has taken a toll on prekindergarten populations across New Mexico and nationwide — not just at private schools like La Casita (funded in part through the state’s child care assistance program) but also in public school pre-K classrooms — likely through a combination of factors, such as parents working remotely from home or leaving the workforce and fear of sending kids too young for vaccinations to classrooms, where they might contract the virus and spread it to others in the home.
Educators and New Mexico officials say pre-K enrollment numbers are starting to rebound now following a steep drop in 2021 from pre-pandemic levels.
Still, they worry about educational outcomes for the state’s youngest residents who have missed out on early learning opportunities. Reports for years have shown increasing evidence children who attend preschool programs are better prepared for kindergarten. The stronger start in school leads to lasting gains in educational achievement, especially for kids from low-income households, studies have found; many indicate wide access to early childhood education also reaps economic benefits for communities down the line.
State government investments in tuition-free pre-K and other early childhood programs have risen sharply in recent years — and could soar higher if voters pass a constitutional amendment in November allowing the state to withdraw what could be $150 million annually to expand such programs. The state also launched a new Early Childhood Education and Care Department during the pandemic to focus on services for kids from prenatal to age 5.
In 2021, nearly $100 million in preschool funding covered more than 13,300 free classroom seats for 3- and 4-year-olds. Of the 11,000 4-year-old spots, only about 75 percent were filled.
Early Childhood Cabinet Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said the state has maintained funding for the empty slots to ensure they are available if numbers rise — a trend that is starting to occur. About 88 percent of public school-based pre-K slots are now filled, while private preschools with state-funded slots are about 78 percent filled.
“That’s lower than we would want to see, but we know there have been challenges across all settings,” Groginsky said. “In the coming year, we’ll be much more mindful … just making clear there are action plans and recruitment plans for every program to be full.”
Lack of interest in early childhood education is not a problem at Santa Fe Community College’s Kids Campus, which offers a mix of tuition-based and free preschool and child care to children of students, employees and other Santa Fe-area residents. Catron Allred, director of the college’s Early Childhood Center of Excellence, said the campus has a wait list this year.
And as the 2021-22 school year progresses, more parents also are enrolling kids in Santa Fe Public Schools’ Nye Early Learning Center, which offers free preschool and also has federally funded programs for kids with disabilities.
A recent count showed an influx of students since the start of the current school year, to 168 students now from 152 on the 40th day.
Principal Brittany Behenna Griffith said the school has fewer traditional preschool students than usual. Some parents waited until after winter break to enroll kids, while others who won lottery spots at Nye didn’t take them.
However, Griffith added, since she stepped into her post in January, applications have continued rolling in.
“I do think our enrollment numbers, the lower numbers … are due to COVID,” she said.
Data suggests outcomes lagged even for children who participated in preschool in 2020 through remote and hybrid learning models.
While more than 90 percent of students assessed in both school-based and private preschools showed measurable improvement, lower numbers met a kindergarten readiness benchmark — fewer than 74 percent in school-based programs and 55 percent in other programs.
Groginsky said the state will continue assessing kindergartners to see how they’re faring after experiencing no or limited preschool services since 2020.
“We may see a dip,” she said.
The pandemic also led to concerns about young children’s mental health.
Katherine Freeman, director of the early childhood nonprofit Growing Up New Mexico, said her organization is ramping up infant and child mental health services after a rise in behavioral problems in classrooms at its Early Learning Center at Kaune.
“We are already seeing a pretty big impact,” Freeman said.
Griffith said the pandemic has spurred more conversations about social and emotional development.
“Generally, I will just say the pandemic, I think, has really given us a view of the importance of our work to promote social emotional development,” she said. “Many of our 3- and 4-year-olds don’t have memories of going out to parks and doing things socially.”
Despite the challenges, the Early Childhood Education and Care Department is forging ahead. Its four-year financial plan shows a goal of boosting funding and eventually providing more than 60 percent of New Mexico’s 4-year-olds with free preschool by 2026. The state will see an increase in free seats available to students next year, to 14,600.
Groginsky is confident the slots will get filled.
“I think we’ll come very close to meeting our numbers,” she said.
