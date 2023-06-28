Analysts and lawmakers are eyeing the strengths and weaknesses of the state's nearly-50-year-old school funding formula ahead of the 2024 legislative session.
From July to October, staff members from the Legislative Education Study Committee are scheduled to examine the formula and whether it needs to evolve to meet the shifting needs of the state's students.
Potential changes, however, will be up to lawmakers.
The state's public school funding formula — lauded as groundbreaking when it was implemented in the 1970s and considered by some as a way to balance funding between New Mexico's urban and rural school districts — provides money to schools based on each student's demographic features and program involvement, as well as their teachers' experience and expertise, said Daniel Estupiñan, a senior fiscal analyst for the committee.
The formula accounts for "at-risk students" — which includes low-income students and English-language learners— as well as different grade levels, providing for the oldest and youngest students in public schools to offset the additional cost of extra staff and equipment required to teach them.
Student participation in special education, fine arts classes, bilingual and multicultural programming and other special programs also contributes to school's ultimate funding allocation, Estupiñan said.
Finally, he added, the formula accounts for higher pay for more experienced and Nationally Board Certified Teachers.
Essentially, the formula ensures a first-grader receiving special education services in Santa Fe will bring in the same funding for his or her school as a first-grader receiving special education services in Hobbs.
New Mexico's funding formula, which eschewed relying on local property taxes, was a relatively new idea in the U.S. when it was first implemented, Estupiñan said.
"Time and time again, we hear that New Mexico is last in yet another metric," he said. "But those narratives not only devalue the progress and achievement of our students and educators, they also fail to recognize the pioneering role that we have played in the national conversation around school funding."
The primary issue with the formula: It will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024, and, as a result, could be outdated.
While some of the formula's components — such as the calculations involved in state funding for at-risk students and elementary schoolers in fine-arts classes — were updated as recently as this year's legislative session, others haven't changed in decades.
That could mean pieces of the funding formula aren't consistent with students' needs, Reps. Tanya Mirabal Moya, R-Los Lunas, and Yanira Gurrola, D-Bernalillo, pointed out during Wednesday's committee meeting.
"The weights have not been changed for some 30 to 40 years. ... Education can be a lot more expensive from 30 years ago," Mirabal Moya said.
This year's study of the school funding formula is intended to answer questions about whether allocation decisions made as many as 50 years ago still work for New Mexico.
A group of educators, administrators, district officials, Public Education Department staff members and legislative workers will convene in July to review the funding formula.
Committee documents show the group's findings on the formula will be presented to the Legislative Education Study Committee by December and may result in proposed changes to the state's school funding formula during the 2024 legislative session.