New Mexico’s congressional Democrats have successfully added the voter-approved Constitutional Amendment 1 to an omnibus federal spending plan, a move that could pave the way for the state to begin drawing more than $200 million more a year from the multibillion-dollar Land Grand Permanent Fund for early childhood programs and K-8 schools.

Congress is expected to vote on the appropriations agreement this week.

About 70 percent of New Mexico voters approved the amendment in November, in large part to bolster services for young children across the state. The ballot measure came after a yearslong legislative effort to increase withdrawals from the growing state land endowment for education.

