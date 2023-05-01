New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology President Stephen G. Wells tendered his resignation to the university's board of regents Friday, citing health issues as the reason for his departure. 

The regents appointed Daniel H. López, a well-known member of the university's Socorro community who served as New Mexico Tech's president and chief lobbyist from 1993 to 2016, as interim president. López will remain interim president through the end of 2023 or until a permanent replacement has been appointed, board President Jerry A. Armijo said in a statement.

Wells' contracts show his term as president of New Mexico Tech began in July 2016 and, following an extension in 2020, was set to run through 2026. In the statement, Armijo thanked Wells and his wife, Beth Wells, for their nearly seven years of service to the university and wished them well in the future. 

