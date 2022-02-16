Following a heated, monthslong rule-making process, the state Public Education Department has officially adopted a rule replacing the state's new K-12 social studies standards last week.
The final version of the new standards includes updated historical events such as the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and the 2008 global financial crisis, plus personal finance standards and the inclusion of themes around "identity" that didn't exist when the document was last revised in 2009.
"There's a recognition of complexity in history and that includes a more accurate representation of historical events," Deputy Secretary Gwen Perea Warniment said during a Wednesday news conference. "And more fully representing all of our New Mexico communities."
Districts will need to implement the standards during the 2023-24 school year.
A team of more than 60 educators from across New Mexico drafted the standards and in November the Public Education Department received more than 2,900 written pages and nearly five hours of oral public comment after publishing them.
Opinions ranged from support to skepticism of the new standards' scope and content.
At the time, various district administrators and school boards requested more time to review the standards, prompting officials to shift the implementation from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
Nevertheless, Loving Municipal Schools Superintendent Lee White, who in November wrote the time frame of the rule-making process left little time for "proper vetting" of the standards among teachers, is worried about implementing the standards in a timely manner.
White said Wednesday he had not seen the final version of the standards but still felt there should have been more time for educator input during the process. He added he was worried the standards may not be implemented fairly from district to district.
"We'll spend this summer breaking them down and coming up with interim assessments," he said. "Hopefully, it's enough time."
The rule-making process caused debate last year over whether critical race theory would be a part of the new standards.
A file of thousands of written comments from November shows the higher-level academic theory, which posits race is a social construct with systemic implications, was mentioned more than 450 times.
Concerns over the theory mounted nationally in 2020 after former President Donald Trump issued an executive order limiting “divisive concepts” such as “race or sex scapegoating," for diversity trainings in federal contracts.
A slew of bills in legislatures across the U.S. followed, attempting to limit how issues like race, sex and class are talked about in schools — including a measure that would ban a course in critical race theory to be taught in New Mexico's public schools. The bill, introduced last month by Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, failed.
The Portales Municipal Schools Board of Education expressed concerns in November over that how the standards address race, ethnicity and culture, contending they could be "divisive" for students.
"Many of the proposed standards tend to force students to separate themselves or identify as different or into different groups," the Portales board wrote in a Nov. 8 statement to Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus.
In an explanatory statement summarizing how the department utilized public comment was utilized, the Education Department defended its inclusion of "identity" in the standards and maintained they do not include critical race theory. But it also wrote a revision team "made changes to numerous performance standards to ensure language was more balanced."
In an email Wednesday, Portales Superintendent Johnnie Cain wrote he'd not yet read the final version of the standards to know if the language in them was balanced.
"Regardless … our Social Studies department will begin aligning our curriculum with the standards to meet our [community's] expectations," he wrote.
Education officials say it is ultimately up to individual districts what materials are used, but in June a team of teachers appointed by the Public Education Department will release a list of recommendations that coincide with the new standards.
Steinhaus said teachers on the committee won't just be looking at textbooks, but also multimedia materials like video clips, social media sites and webpages.
Warniment said vendors looking at the new standards likely will create new materials to address them.
"We look for cultural relevance in their instructional materials," Warniment said of districts that may opt for outside materials.
For standards addressing personal financial literacy, Warniment said curriculum may involve collaborating with math teachers to learn about investing or examining real paychecks to learn about deductions.
The original draft standards did not include personal finance, but local nonprofit Think New Mexico led a campaign in the fall encouraging the Education Department to fold them in.
